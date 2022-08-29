Linkedin Reverse Phone Number Search for B2B Prospects

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2022 / The easiest way to find a B2B sales prospect's direct telephone number or cell phone number is searching their LinkedIn profile. Some Linkedin users put their official contact email address and telephone number to allow people to reach out to them for business connection purposes. However, a majority of Linkedin members keep their cell phone number private, not shown publicly on their profile. Swordfish AI has created a Linkedin reverse phone number search tool to lookup the cell phone number or email address of any Linkedin user.

"The unique thing about Swordfish AI is that it doesn't violate the Linkedin terms of service because it's not actually scraping Linkedin. It is only using the prospect's Linkedin profile url as a data reference. It then uses Google to verify this is the correct person you are looking for. Finally, Swordfish AI simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, live in real-time, to obtain the most updated cell phone numbers, email addresses, and contact information for that decision maker or sales prospect you are looking for on Linkedin, within seconds," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

Find Key Decision Makers on Linkedin

65+ million business decision makers and 57+ million companies have a page on LinkedIn. Marketers can tap into powerful Linkedin audience demographics data to:

- Precisely target professional audiences through demographic marketing.

- Zero in on intent, behavior, engagement, interests and more.

- Reach the LinkedIn audience involved in the buying decision.

Why Target Decision Makers on Linkedin?

Published Linkedin statistics reveal that Linkedin has more than 850 million members worldwide in 200 countries. As of 2022, approximately 66.8 million Linkedin users are in the United States.

According to Linkedin Marketing Solutions :

LinkedIn was rated the #1 platform for business-to-business B2B lead generation .

. Brands see a 2 to 3x lift in brand attributes when advertising on LinkedIn.

Brands have seen a 33% increase in purchase intent from ad exposure on LinkedIn.

40% of B2B marketers surveyed indicated LinkedIn as the most effective channel for driving high-quality leads.

Marketers see up to 2x higher conversion rates on LinkedIn.

Audiences exposed to brand and acquisition messages on LinkedIn are 6x more likely to convert.

LinkedIn Phone Number Search

LinkedIn provides some of the best marketing products and solutions for finding new prospects, audiences, and business connections. With LinkedIn Connections, LinkedIn InMails, and LinkedIn Sales Navigator, LinkedIn is one of the best prospecting tools that you can use to reach out.

Unfortunately, LinkedIn does not have a phone number search or free phone lookup tool . For security and user privacy reasons, LinkedIn does not share user phone numbers on its platform.

Swordfish AI allows you to easily perform a Linkedin reverse cell phone lookup by doing a reverse phone search by Linkedin user name, email address, Linkedin profile url, and more. Swordfish AI is one of the best Linkedin email finder and reverse cell phone number lookup tools out there.

With its proprietary data engine that simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, it brings users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers through their comprehensive phone database containing millions of phone numbers. All of this can be quickly cross-referenced by their Linkedin profile url without violating the Linkedin terms of service.

About Swordfish AI's Linkedin Phone Numbers Search Tool

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

- Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

- Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

- Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

- Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

- CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

- Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

- Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

- Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

- Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

- Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo , DiscoverOrg, RocketReach , Lusha , Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

