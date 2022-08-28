Submit Release
SAFA: Top Medical Experts Offer Advice On Traditional Chinese Medicine Treatment For Female Disorders

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Can Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) really help women suffering from gynecological issues?

Indeed, it can, several doctors said at the recent "2022 US-China Integrated Western and Chinese Medicine Symposium," that took over Zoom on August 25th, thanks to the Committee of Medical Collaboration of the Sino-American Friendship Association, (SAFA), and the US-China Center for TCM.

Distinguished doctors from China, including Dr. Minru Liu, the first women living legend of a TCM master; Dr. Songping Luo, Yale senior visiting scholar and a leading inheritor of Gynecology Master Yuankai Luo; Dr. Yigong Fang, Vice-Dean of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences Hospital of Acupuncture and Moxibustion, as well as US experts in the field, including Dr. Ting Bao, Director of Integrative Breast Oncology Program of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. Tony Tsai, Director of New York Fertility Center, shared their knowledge with over 3,800 participants from the US and around the world. 

All of the doctors shared new ideas on a coordinated integration of western and Chinese medicine. The Chinese doctors shared that integration of TCM and acupuncture, combined with Western medicine, can be helpful to women with fertility issues while the Western doctors agreed that a combination therapy could be beneficial.

Guolin Zhou, Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, noted that "the philosophy of the TCM has great impact, and enjoys a very bright future."

Li Li, co-chair of the Committee of Medical Collaboration of the Sino-American Friendship Association, added: "We are hopeful this event will help to enhance communication between medical professionals and strengthen the exchanges and collaborations between the U.S and China, so more people can benefit from it."

New York State Governor Kathleen Hochul, in her congratulatory letter noted that "the partnership among healthcare officials, doctors and professors, to discuss unique perspectives between western and Chinese medicines is important in exploring various treatment options."

New York Mayor Eric Adams and US Congresswoman Grace Meng also sent congratulatory letters.

