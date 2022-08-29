Peoria Florist™ 🌹An Anthem Pleasant Company Earns BBB Accreditation
Peoria Florist is committed to ethical business practices 🌻
🌸 We value building trust with our customers...”PEORIA, AZ, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Peoria Florist™ announced its recent accreditation by Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB). As a BBB Accredited Business, Peoria Florist is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace and upholding high standards for honest business behavior.
— Anthem Pleasant
Now more than ever, customers want to trust companies they do business with and BBB is committed to building that trust. BBB Accreditation is an honor, and not every business qualifies. The dedication Peoria Florist has displayed to earn this accreditation shows the high level of commitment they have for not only their customers, but for the community in which they operate.
"We are pleased to join a community of businesses committed to doing things the correct way," said Anthem Pleasant. "We value building trust with our customers, and our BBB Accreditation is a public display of our commitment to excellence and maintaining high ethical standards.”
BBB Accredited Businesses adhere to BBB's Standards for Trust, a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.
To learn more about Peoria Florist, please visit their BBB Business Profile, call (623) 979-3121 or www.peoriaflorist.com.
About Peoria Florist 🌺
Peoria Florist™, an Arizona company established in 1984, is a retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral. We deliver sympathy & funeral flowers into Peoria, Sun City, and the surrounding area. Our funeral & sympathy arrangements include; casket & standing sprays, plants, baskets, and wreaths. Our compassionate florists will work with the funeral service, church, or other venue to deliver your flowers.
About the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.
Anthem Pleasant
