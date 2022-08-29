YouTuber Loses Thousands of Dollars with Every Uploaded
This YouTuber helps small business owners solve problems and answer questions about running a business while losing thousands of dollars with every uploaded.
It’s scary starting a business without anyone to go to for questions and help. My YouTube channel provides information on a wide variety of topics and I personally answer comments and questions.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a little-known business YouTube channel that helps viewers make business decisions, resolve company issues, and develop strategic business management tactics. With each video upload, the owner of the YouTube channel takes a financial loss.
Nina Ross, a Business Operations expert, is the owner of Nina Ross Business Solutions, a consulting firm based in Houston, Texas. Nina is also the face of the YouTube channel Business Operations, Management and HR. Nina has been featured as a Business Operations expert in Forbes and Rachet+Wrench Magazine. Other stories have been published about Nina in MarketWatch, Fox40News, SNNFlorida, US Newswire and other publications.
Her YouTube channel, which has over 6600 subscribers and 280+ videos, educates viewers on topics such as writing business plans, acceptable I-9 documents, spotting business scams, what employee records to keep, employee termination traps to avoid, obtaining an EIN number for free, and more. Viewers receive step-by-step instructions on many business-related topics including writing employment offer letters, writing company policies and how to create an employee compensation package.
Nina’s YouTube channel teaches everything business owners must know to manage their company successfully. Viewers, particularly small business owners, can receive valuable skills and unique tactics from her free videos that may be applied in the workplace.
In addition to uploading valuable information to YouTube, Nina is also a Business Operations Consultant available for hire, analyzing small businesses and providing services like audits, business plan writing, QuickBooks setup, writing business processes, bookkeeping, developing unique strategies, and all human resources functions. Nina has a diverse set of abilities gained from almost 20 years of self-education and experience, which enables her to provide result-oriented and one-of-a-kind solutions to problems that business owners and managers encounter.
So why is she uploading YouTube videos instead of charging for the information? Nina said, “my goal with the channel was to spotlight my services and help small business owners that can’t afford to hire a consultant. It’s scary to start a business without help – I do this for free on the channel”.
Nina is aware that by giving away concise, step-by-step instructions on YouTube, she is losing tens of thousands of consulting dollars each year, but she has no intention of stopping. When asked about the amount of lost revenue, Nina surmised that she may have lost over $100,000 dollars due to uploading YouTube videos. “I don’t make much money on YouTube,” Nina said, “but maybe one day that will change.” Nina further stated, “I enjoy helping small business owners and responding to business-related questions. While YouTube is not a huge money maker for me, it is a great platform to showcase my skills and a big help to my subscribers.”
Small business owners or anyone who would like to know more about business operations, business management and human resources can access this valuable resource by subscribing to Nina’s YouTube channel and regularly watching and commenting on her videos. Small business owners will receive immediate take-a-way tasks and concise education that can be immediately applied to operating or managing any company. Nina responds to questions from small business owners, business managers and even employees who have questions about decisions made by managers. Increase your business knowledge by subscribing today.
Nina Ross
Nina Ross Business Consulting
nina@ninaross.solutions