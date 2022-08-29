Young girl's group, Sisters J Hit Number One on the Euro Top 100 Charts with Open When
Produced by hit producer, Ted "Theo" Perlman, and written by Songwriter Hall of Fame songwriter, Thornton Cline; Mary Elizabeth Jackson and Elizabeth Jackson
Open When is the vibrant new single from Sisters J you didn’t know you needed this summer.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sensational, new, young-girl pop group, Sisters J hits number one this week on the Top 100 Euro Indie Network Music Charts with their debut worldwide radio single, "Open When" The single was produced by legendary producer, Ted "Theo" Perlman and written by hit songwriter, Thornton Cline; Mary Elizabeth Jackson and Elisabeth Jackson. "Open When" was released in early July on the Nashville record label, Clinetel Records and is being promoted by Stephen Wrench of Musikandfilm.com.
Sisters J have received rave music reviews.
Official Fame Magazine writes: “Open When is the vibrant new single from Sisters J you didn’t know you needed this summer”
Hollywood Digest proclaims: “Sisters J are really making their mark with this track. I haven’t heard any music quite like “Open When” before but it has a timeless feeling to it that makes it all the more captivating. I can see nothing but a bright and innovative future for Sisters J, their unique sound transforms and stays with you. It can soothe a struggling soul from the moment you hear Sisters J harmonize.”
Elisabeth and Lily Jackson are Sisters J—two amazingly talented harmonies that blend together in perfection. Effortlessly intertwining their vocals bringing an undeniable magical sound each time they perform. They have performed on local television, radio and national iHeart radio, churches, venues, and in countless show productions. In 2016 the girls were finalists in Hendersonville, Tennessee’s Got Talent and performed live in front of 15,000 people. In 2019 they released the song, "You Shine Through" on iTunes and all streaming services. Their newest song "Open When" was produced by legendary music producer Ted “Theo” Perlman and hit songwriter Thornton Cline. Elisabeth just received her degree in music education with honors. Lily just graduated salutatorian and placed third in the nation with her vocal solos. Both girls are multiple instrumentalists with their sites set for the top of the charts.
Ted “Theo” Perlman has produced, played guitar, arranged, recorded and toured with major artists: Whitney Houston, Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach; Christian music stars, Billy Gaines, Colton Dixon, Nicole C. Mullen; Ronald Isley, Alessandra Rosaldo, The Manhattans, Jazz multi-Grammy winners, Manhattan Transfer; Gospel legend, Edwin Hawkins, Ringo Starr, Jazz legend, George Duke; rock legend, Joe Cocker; iconic pop group, Chicago; rapper, Young MC; R&B stars, Howard Hewitt, Denice Williams, Stephanie Mills, Kashif, Mary J. Blige, father of punk music, Jonathan Richman; country stars, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton; Latin music stars, Colon & Hector; Phantom of the Opera star, Michael Crawford; Rolling Stones guitarist, Ron Wood; and disco salsa innovators Dr. Buzzard’s Savannah Band.
Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice-in-a-row in Nashville and received a platinum certification for sales of over one million album units in Europe. Cline won the first place Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for “Best Children’s Young Adult Book”, and has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Ray Peterson, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Amber Thompson, Tammy Trent, Matt Newton, among others. Thornton Cline has had his original songs appear in TV and major films.
Cline has had ten number one worldwide radio singles, one number three, and several top ten hits on the Billboard, the Euro and World Top 100 charts. In April of this year, Thornton Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriter’s Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Mary Elizabeth Jackson is a number one Amazon charted best-selling author. Jackson co-wrote the debut single for Sister J. Mary Elizabeth Jackson is CEO and President of her Nashville ASCAP publisher, E & L Publishers.
