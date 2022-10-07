Toothbrush Pillow Now Demonstrated At New Mexico Technology Assistance Program (NMTAP)
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Mexico Technology Assistance Program (NMTAP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from NMTAP, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
NMTAP offers free services to New Mexicans with disabilities to help them get the assistive technology (AT) services they need. It is a statewide program designed to increase knowledge of, access to, and acquisition of assistive or adaptive technology for anyone with any disability, anywhere in the state, of any age.
New Mexico Technology Assistance Program now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of New Mexico adults have a self-care disability, 11 percent with mobility disability, and 7 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
NMTAP is a program of the State of New Mexico Governor's Commission on Disability, under a grant from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, Administration on Community Living.
Association of Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP) mission is to maintain and enhance a strong, effective, and efficient national network of Statewide Assistive Technology Programs, which enables individuals with disabilities, service providers and others to learn, access, and acquire assistive technology (AT) needed for education, employment, and community living.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 42 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
