Down Syndrome Toothbrush Holder Now Demonstrated In Hawaii
EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawaii (ATRC) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from ATRC, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
ATRC is a nonprofit organization, 501(c) 3, whose mission is to link people with technology and empower individuals through its use. ATRC is also the State of Hawaii’s designated Assistive Technology Act agency since 1991. Their primary role is as a resource center to meet the need of an individual with disabilities, family members, employers, and educators. They do not sell products, however, they will gladly recommend vendors if requested.
They look forward to meeting and assisting you in any way that makes Assistive Technology more familiar and usable for you
Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawaii (ATRC) now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Hawaii adults have a self-care disability, 8 percent with mobility disability, and 4 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
The Assistive Technology Act of 1998 builds on its predecessor, the Technology-Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities Act of 1988 (Tech Act) and affirms that technology is a valuable tool that can be used to improve the lives of Americans with disabilities. It also affirms the federal role of promoting access to assistive technology (AT) devices and services for individuals with disabilities.
Disability is a natural part of the human experience and in no way diminishes the right of individuals to live independently; enjoy self-determination and make choices; benefit from an education; pursue meaningful careers; and, enjoy full inclusion and integration in the economic, political, social, cultural and educational mainstream of American society.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by the aging population, individuals with Parkinson’s, Down Syndrome, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985
