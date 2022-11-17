Aging Population Now Can Demo Assistive Technology Toothbrush Balancer Aid In Missouri
EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri Assistive Technology (MoAT) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from MoAT, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The mission of Missouri Assistive Technology is to increase access to assistive technology for Missourians with all types of disabilities, of all ages.
Programs and services of Missouri Assistive Technology are directed by the Missouri Assistive Technology Council, which was established by state statute in 1993. The Council is charged to serve as an advocate for policies, regulations and programs to establish a person-responsive, comprehensive assistive technology service delivery system. The Council meets at least four times a year, reports annually to the Governor and the general assembly on Council activities to increase access to assistive technology, and provides programmatic direction for all activities and services.
Missouri Assistive Technology now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 4 percent of Missouri adults have a self-care disability, 13 percent with mobility disability, and 7 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for Missouri Assistive Technology (MoAT) is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 51 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with the aging population, Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
