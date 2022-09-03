Wyoming Assistive Technology Resources (WATR) Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow Assistive Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyoming Assistive Technology Resources (WATR) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from WATR, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
WATR offers free assistive technology device demonstrations, designed to meet the specific needs of an individual. These demonstrations can be held virtually via Zoom or in-person in the Laramie lab. We can assist people with disabilities and their families, school districts, health-related service professionals, as well as any Wyoming resident who might be interested in learning about assistive technology.
Device demonstrations will help:
• Increase understanding of the types of devices that can help with specific needs, such as speech communication, reading mail, or oral care.
• Improve knowledge of a device's features, and how those features differ from other devices that perform similar functions.
• Increase understanding of how device(s) can help at work, in school, at home, and in your community.
WATR now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Wyoming adults have a self-care disability, 9 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for WATR is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 37 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
