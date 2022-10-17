New Jersey Assistive Technology Advocacy Center Adds Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistive Technology Advocacy Center (ATAC) New Jersey lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from The Richard West Assistive Technology Advocacy Center (ATAC), the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
ATAC ‘s mission is to increase awareness, access to and obtain AT devices and services for New Jersey residents of all abilities so they can live, work, and play as independently as possible in the fashion of their choice.
he Richard West Assistive Technology Advocacy Center (ATAC) of Disability Rights New Jersey (DRNJ) serves as New Jersey’s federally funded assistive technology project through a sub-contract with New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Its purpose is to assist individuals across New Jersey in overcoming barriers in the system and making assistive technology more accessible to individuals with disabilities throughout the state of New Jersey.
ATAC now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of New Jersey adults have a self-care disability, 9 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
The federal government recognized the importance of assistive technology in helping people with disabilities become fully engaged as early as 1988 by enacting legislation now known as the Assistive Technology Act. This Act led to the US Department of Education’s ability to administer funding for states to develop their own assistive technology programs. This funding has allowed every state and US territory to offer a program which provides assistive technology support to its residents. The Assistive Technology Act is now administered by the Administration for Community Living (ACL).
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 47 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
