Toothbrush Pillow Demonstrated At Nebraska Assistive Technology Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebraska Assistive Technology Partnership (ATP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Nebraska Assistive Technology Partnership, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
ATP is Nebraska's State Assistive Technology Program whose mission is to provide a continuum of services to enable individuals with disabilities to learn about, try, and obtain assistive technology to meet their needs.
Assistive Technology plays a vital role in helping Nebraskans with disabilities to be more independent, productive, and included within social, educational, work, and community life. Assistive technology allows people to perform many tasks that would be difficult or impossible due to functional limitations caused by disability. It also enables people with disabilities to access goods and services with equivalent ease of access as their non-disabled peers.
ATP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Nebraska adults have a self-care disability, 8 percent with mobility disability, and 5 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
The Assistive Technology Partnership (ATP) was established as a state agency in 1989. Statewide services are provided from offices located in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Kearney, and Scottsbluff. Funding for ATP is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 38 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Nebraska Assistive Technology Partnership, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
ATP is Nebraska's State Assistive Technology Program whose mission is to provide a continuum of services to enable individuals with disabilities to learn about, try, and obtain assistive technology to meet their needs.
Assistive Technology plays a vital role in helping Nebraskans with disabilities to be more independent, productive, and included within social, educational, work, and community life. Assistive technology allows people to perform many tasks that would be difficult or impossible due to functional limitations caused by disability. It also enables people with disabilities to access goods and services with equivalent ease of access as their non-disabled peers.
ATP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Nebraska adults have a self-care disability, 8 percent with mobility disability, and 5 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
The Assistive Technology Partnership (ATP) was established as a state agency in 1989. Statewide services are provided from offices located in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Kearney, and Scottsbluff. Funding for ATP is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 38 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
Postal Notice
+1 623-444-2985
email us here