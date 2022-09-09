Alaska Assistive Technology Program Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistive Technology of Alaska (ATLA) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from ATLA, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
Assistive Technology of Alaska mission is to enhance the quality of life for Alaskans through assistive technology.
Assistive Technology of Alaska (ATLA) is Alaska’s only comprehensive assistive technology (AT) resource center. Their statewide services are available for Alaskans of all ages and disabilities, or for those who are recuperating from an injury or illness and need temporary solutions. ATLA’s experienced staff is ready to help explore equipment from the beginning to the end of the process. Assistive Technology Specialists help identify equipment options, features, and modifications for your purpose at school, work, or in life.
Their organization believes in the right of consumers to make informed choices. They also believe that everyone should:
• Have the opportunity to achieve his or her maximum potential.
• Have the opportunity to share knowledge, express feelings, and be heard.
• Be able to actively participate in his or her own learning experience.
• Have access to the tools that can provide them with a way to read, write, communicate, and learn.
• Work in partnership to effectively enhance an individual’s quality of life through independence.
Assistive Technology of Alaska now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Short-term loans and AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Alaska adults have a self-care disability, 9 percent with mobility disability, and 5 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
ATLA is a public non-profit 501(c)3 agency which provides assistive technology solutions for Alaskans with disabilities. The assistive technology categories follow the definitions as outlined by the Center for Assistive Technology Act Data Assistance under Grant No. 90AN0002-01-00 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 38 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from ATLA, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
Assistive Technology of Alaska mission is to enhance the quality of life for Alaskans through assistive technology.
Assistive Technology of Alaska (ATLA) is Alaska’s only comprehensive assistive technology (AT) resource center. Their statewide services are available for Alaskans of all ages and disabilities, or for those who are recuperating from an injury or illness and need temporary solutions. ATLA’s experienced staff is ready to help explore equipment from the beginning to the end of the process. Assistive Technology Specialists help identify equipment options, features, and modifications for your purpose at school, work, or in life.
Their organization believes in the right of consumers to make informed choices. They also believe that everyone should:
• Have the opportunity to achieve his or her maximum potential.
• Have the opportunity to share knowledge, express feelings, and be heard.
• Be able to actively participate in his or her own learning experience.
• Have access to the tools that can provide them with a way to read, write, communicate, and learn.
• Work in partnership to effectively enhance an individual’s quality of life through independence.
Assistive Technology of Alaska now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Short-term loans and AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Alaska adults have a self-care disability, 9 percent with mobility disability, and 5 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
ATLA is a public non-profit 501(c)3 agency which provides assistive technology solutions for Alaskans with disabilities. The assistive technology categories follow the definitions as outlined by the Center for Assistive Technology Act Data Assistance under Grant No. 90AN0002-01-00 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 38 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
Postal Notice
+1 623-444-2985
email us here