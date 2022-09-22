Toothbrush Pillow Demonstrated At Idaho Assistive Technology Project
For most of us, technology makes things easier. For a person with a disability, it makes things possible.”BOISE, ID, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho Assistive Technology Project lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
— Judy Huemann
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Idaho Assistive Technology Project, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The Idaho Assistive Technology Project provides support for individuals with disabilities and older persons in their personal selection of assistive technology as they live, work, and play in their communities. "For most of us, technology makes things easier. For a person with a disability, it makes things possible" said Judy Huemann, American Disability Rights activist and Former Assistant Secretary, US Department of Education, Office of Special Programs
Idaho Assistive Technology Project now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Short-term loans and AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Idaho adults have a self-care disability, 11 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
The Idaho Assistive Technology Project is a federally funded grant project located at the Center on Disabilities and Human Development as part of the University of Idaho's College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. The Project was founded in 1992 and funded through the Assistive Technology Act of 1998, as amended. Our goal is to help Idahoans with disabilities acquire the assistive technology they need to live more independent lives.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 39 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
