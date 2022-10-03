Mississippi Project START (Success Through Assistive Rehabilitative Technology) Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi Project START (Success Through Assistive Rehabilitative Technology) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from START, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
START’s mission statement is: Empowering Mississippians with disabilities through education, awareness and access to Assistive Technology.
Project START provided access to and the acquisition of Assistive Technology to Mississippians of all ages and all disabilities. Through our Device Loan, Device Reutilization and Computer Refurbishment Program Project START increases access to appropriate assistive technology devices. Our services allow Mississippians with disabilities, an opportunity to live, learn, work and play independently in the community of their choice.
SRART now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 5 percent of Mississippi adults have a self-care disability, 17 percent with mobility disability, and 9 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Mississippi Project START (Success Through Assistive Rehabilitative Technology) is the federally funded Assistive Technology Act Program for the State of Mississippi and operates under the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration of Community Living. The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services is the lead agency for our program.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 41 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
