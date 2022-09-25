South Carolina Assistive Technology Program (SCATP) Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina Assistive Technology Program (SCATP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from SCATP, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
SCATP mission is to increase access and funding for assistive technology for South Carolinians of all ages and disabilities.
The South Carolina Assistive Technology Program (SCATP) uses technology devices and services to help people with disabilities live, work and learn more independently. We are federally funded and part of a national network that provides the devices that increase, maintain or improve functional capabilities for people with disabilities.
South Carolina Assistive Technology Program (SCATP) now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 4 percent of South Carolina adults have a self-care disability, 15 percent with mobility disability, and 9 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
SCATP is funded by the US Department of Education, Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services Administration and mandated by the Assistive Technology Act of 1998. The Governor of South Carolina has designated the University of South Carolina Affiliated Program as the lead agency for our program.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 43 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from SCATP, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
SCATP mission is to increase access and funding for assistive technology for South Carolinians of all ages and disabilities.
The South Carolina Assistive Technology Program (SCATP) uses technology devices and services to help people with disabilities live, work and learn more independently. We are federally funded and part of a national network that provides the devices that increase, maintain or improve functional capabilities for people with disabilities.
South Carolina Assistive Technology Program (SCATP) now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 4 percent of South Carolina adults have a self-care disability, 15 percent with mobility disability, and 9 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
SCATP is funded by the US Department of Education, Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services Administration and mandated by the Assistive Technology Act of 1998. The Governor of South Carolina has designated the University of South Carolina Affiliated Program as the lead agency for our program.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 43 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
Postal Notice
+1 623-444-2985
email us here