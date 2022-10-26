Northern Mariana Islands Assistive Technology Program Expands With Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Mariana Islands CNMI Assistive Technology Program lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from CNMI DDC Assistive Technologies, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The program’s mission is to provide and demonstrate how Assistive Technology can transform limitations into opportunities. They work toward this mission by providing access to Assistive Technology and related services that enable individuals with disabilities to achieve productivity, independence, and success according to their needs and interest. Their AT Center provides support and services to people of all ages and abilities throughout the CNMI. They work closely with Family Members, Teachers, Medical & Therapeutic Professionals, Schools, Businesses, Government Agencies and Vendors to better help them serve the needs of individuals with disabilities.
CNMI DDC Assistive Technologies now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
In 1994, the CNMI Council on Developmental Disabilities was funded to develop, implement, and administer a Commonwealth wide program to meet Assistive technology needs of person with disabilities, which was known as STRAID (System of Technology-Related Assistive for Individuals with Disabilities). However, as a result of the new requirements of the Assistive Technology Act of 1998, as amended, the program is now called the CNMI Assistive Technology Program, which is under the CNMI Council on Developmental Disabilities. The CNMI Assistive Technology Program has an Advisory Committee, which is comprised of individuals representing all ages, disabilities, CNMI-wide, who provides guidance with activity development
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 46 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
