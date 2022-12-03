Autism Development Aid, Toothbrush Pillow Now In Delaware
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative (DATI) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from DATI, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The DATI mission is to increase accessibility and utilization of assistive technology. One way the DATI accomplishes this is through the local Assistive Technology Resource Centers (ATRC) equipment demonstration/loan program. This program is only available to Delaware residents. At each ATRC, an experienced AT provider is available to discuss personal needs and options. With the demo/loan program, Delawareans can see demonstrations or various AT options or “test-drive” hundreds of AT devices. There is an ATRC in each of Delaware’s three counties: New Castle, Kent and Sussex.
ATRC now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Delaware adults have a self-care disability, 10 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funded by the Administration on Community Living, the Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative (DATI) helps Delawareans find and try tools that support learning, communication, personal care, employment and leisure pursuits. DATI raises awareness of assistive technology (AT) through community events, such as health fairs and exhibits, and offers training to people with disabilities, families and professionals. DATI also operates several programs that help people acquire the tools they need.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with aging population, Parkinson’s, Down Syndrome, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from DATI, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The DATI mission is to increase accessibility and utilization of assistive technology. One way the DATI accomplishes this is through the local Assistive Technology Resource Centers (ATRC) equipment demonstration/loan program. This program is only available to Delaware residents. At each ATRC, an experienced AT provider is available to discuss personal needs and options. With the demo/loan program, Delawareans can see demonstrations or various AT options or “test-drive” hundreds of AT devices. There is an ATRC in each of Delaware’s three counties: New Castle, Kent and Sussex.
ATRC now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of Delaware adults have a self-care disability, 10 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funded by the Administration on Community Living, the Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative (DATI) helps Delawareans find and try tools that support learning, communication, personal care, employment and leisure pursuits. DATI raises awareness of assistive technology (AT) through community events, such as health fairs and exhibits, and offers training to people with disabilities, families and professionals. DATI also operates several programs that help people acquire the tools they need.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with aging population, Parkinson’s, Down Syndrome, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
Postal Notice
email us here