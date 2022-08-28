Rose Ann Forte Launches 12-week Daily Devotional to Help People Break Free From Alcohol Consumption

Christian author Rose Ann Forte offers those struggling with the habit of drinking a path to becoming alcohol-free through her devotional “The Plans He Has For Me: A 12-Week Daily Devotional for Freedom from Alcohol” (Ignite Press; 2022).

Rose Ann knew how it felt to be a slave to alcohol. She experienced firsthand the spiritual, physical, and psychological consequences of her habit.

No longer wanting to feel like a fraud with God, she tried many different methods to control her alcohol intake. It was only when the COVID-19 pandemic hit that she enrolled in a coaching program to put alcohol to the side for three months.

The rest is history, and her successful journey culminated into an empowering self-help guide for those who want to break free from the chains that keep them tied down to alcohol.

Rose Ann's “The Plans He Has For Me” guides readers through a 12-week spiritual healing and uplifting journey to becoming alcohol-free. Each daily reflection and biblical verse comes with mindful instruction and exhortation to stay on course for this 12-week period. The author encourages the reader to reflect on the relevant scriptures and prayers, helping them to see what their alcohol habit stolen from them and finding the person that they were created to be.

Through her self-help devotional, Rose Ann Forte hopes to infuse hope and faith into a world that places shame on those who fall into this trap. The truth is that people should be proud of their choice to be alcohol-free because the overall health, wellness, and productivity benefits are exceptional and allow for a life filled with the joy that our creator intended.

Get a copy of “The Plans He Has For Me: A 12-Week Daily Devotional for Freedom from Alcohol” today on Amazon.

Visit the website https://theplanshehasforme.com/ to find out more or to receive additional support through coaching on becoming alcohol-free.

The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit Rose Ann Forte's “The Plans He Has For Me” at the following events:

NYLA 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show

November 3-4, 2022

Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

ReadersMagnet Book Confab

October 28-30, 2022

72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York

“The Plans He Has For Me: A 12-Week Daily Devotional for Freedom from Alcohol”

Author | Rose Ann Forte

Published date | August 25, 2022

Publisher | Ignite Press

Genre | Religion, Christian Living, Devotional, Self Help, Substance Abuse & Recovery, Addiction

Author Bio

Rose Ann was a successful C-Suite executive and ministry leader in the church. She was a working mom of four and a social drinker. Over the years, life's stresses and a difficult marriage created an environment where her alcohol usage increased significantly. After the collapse of her marriage, her drinking further escalated, and she felt like a fraud with God and the Church. AA was not an option in her mind. She had already submitted to God and didn't want to call herself an alcoholic. When COVID-19 hit, she enrolled in a coaching program to put alcohol to the side for three months. Her experience was extremely transformational, and she recognized God's instruction embedded in the entire process. She became free of the psychological slavery of this habit through this process. She identified what alcohol had stolen from her life and understood that God had a better plan for her. Rose Ann felt called to document what she learned with a daily devotional so others can experience God's promises through scriptural instruction with hope and a better plan for the future.

