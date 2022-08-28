Albert Lee Kelln's "Living the Miracles" Featured at World's Largest Library Association Gathering

ReadersMagnet displayed Albert Lee Kelln's engaging memoir “Living the Miracles: A Sailor's Life in the Nuclear Power Age” at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.

Readers were inspired by Al Kelln's twenty-seven miracles, which tell a story about the son of German-speaking immigrants who fled Oklahoma in the aftermath of the Great Depression to become a Naval lieutenant and nuclear propulsion engineer.

His time at the United States Naval Academy (class of 1952) prepared him for deployments to the Korean War on destroyers and diesel submarines. After surviving multiple near-death experiences, the author attended Admiral Rickover's Nuclear Power School.

Early exploratory expeditions beneath the ice to the Arctic Ocean in the nuclear submarine USS Skate enabled him to be the first person to fly over, stand at, and go beneath the ice at the North Pole. Kelln was involved in the design and operation of four nuclear submarines.

Admiral Rickover appointed him Chief Engineer of Aircraft Carrier CVAN Enterprise for its operations in the Mediterranean, world circumnavigation, and shipyard overhaul.

With wit, author Albert Lee Kelln recounts poignant encounters with John Eisenhower, the Queen of Greece, and ruffians in Holy Loch, Scotland. After retiring, Admiral Kelln formed the Naval Submarine League and other Christian organizations, including a pregnancy center. He and his wife, Cecily, live in a small town in West Texas, where they continue to educate.

Curious to know more? Get a copy of Albert Lee Kelln's “Living the Miracles: A Sailor's Life in the Nuclear Power Age” available at Amazon.

Author

Albert Lee Kelln was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma, in 1929 to German-speaking immigrants from Russia. As a youth, he experienced the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and the outbreak of World War II. By chance circumstances, Albert received an appointment to the US Naval Academy and graduated as an officer in 1952, ultimately achieving the rank of Rear Admiral.

For 28 years, Al served as a nuclear power engineer on various ships and deployed to various parts of the world, both in peace and war and for exploration. He deployed twice to the North Pole on the USS Skate when it surfaced through the ice. Kelln became the first person to have ever flown over the North Pole, stood on the ice at the North Pole, and sailed under the ice at the North Pole.

Besides writing his memoir, “Living the Miracles: A Sailor's Life in the Nuclear Power Age,” during retirement, Al founded the Naval Submarine League. He and his wife, Cecily Watson Kelln, author of her own memoir, “Becoming the Admiral's Wife; A Dual Memoir of a Called Pair,” are founders of the Tomball Pregnancy Center in Tomball, TX. They live in a small town in West Texas and enjoy being active in Christian ministry.

