Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Cape Canaveral and Stockholm

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 29, to observe NASA’s planned Artemis I launch and to meet with representatives of other Artemis Accords signatory nations.

Assistant Secretary Medina will then travel to Stockholm, Sweden, from August 30 to September 1, to participate in World Water Week in support of the White House Action Plan on Global Water Security.  While in Stockholm, she will meet with partners and stakeholders to reinforce the United States’ commitment to multilateral cooperation on global water issues.

For press inquiries, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

