First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked those who wished her a happy birthday

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has thanked those who wished her a happy birthday.

A post of the First Vice-President on her official Instagram page says in this regard:

“Dear compatriots!

Dear sisters and brothers!

Thank you very much for your birthday wishes.

Many thanks to each of you for your sincere, kind and warm wishes. Feeling your love, trust, support and care, I once again realize what a happiness it is to be a part of our worthy people!

I pray for our Motherland and for every citizen of Azerbaijan.

May the Great Allah protect Azerbaijan from all troubles and wars, from evil eyes and dark forces!

May the Great Allah grant good health and long life to all!

May the Great Allah help all those seeking to restore health and ease their pain!

May the Great Allah protect all elders and parents! May all Fathers and Mothers live long!

May our children be healthy and happy!

I pray to the Almighty to protect the life of each of our soldiers and officers, all our fearless sons and brothers who serve to protect our Motherland. May the Great Allah rest the souls of all martyrs in peace and grant strength to their relatives!

May the Great Allah grant good health, long years, strength and patience to our President! His burden is heavy, but his strength lies in the strength and unity of our worthy people!

Great Allah, forgive us our mistakes, be merciful and grant peace and prosperity to our country! Show everyone the right path – the path to love and light!

With love,

Your MEHRIBAN.”