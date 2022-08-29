Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market worth $ 5.62 Billion by 2030

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market info Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market seg

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market is valued at US$ 548.11 Million in 2021, and it is expected to US$ 5.62 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in market include Roche Diagnostics, Pfizer Inc., IBM Watson Health, CancerCenter.AI, GE Healthcare, Concert AI, Berg, Path AI, Therapixel, iCAD, Sophia Genetics, ” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market- by Surgery Type (Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Precision Therapy, Phototherapy, Gene Therapy, and Sonodynamic Therapy), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Cancer Research Centre, and Diagnostic Labs), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1294

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market is valued at US$ 548.11 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.62 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cancer is a disease caused by abnormal cell development. It is one of the significant causes of death in the world. Early detection and treatment of cancer can enhance survival rates. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a subfield of computer science concerned with simulating intelligent behaviour in computers. Cancer is diagnosed and treated using AI techniques. AI-powered systems can detect patterns in data that humans cannot see. These techniques can also be used to forecast the development and progression of cancer. AI is being applied in the detection and treatment of cancer. AI-based systems can detect subtle irregularities in photos that humans cannot detect. AI is also being utilized to create new medications and individualized cancer cures.

One of the main drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increase in demand for precision medicine and early cancer detection, as well as the emergence of very sophisticated AI systems. Cancer is one of the significant causes of mortality worldwide. According to the same source, low- and middle-income nations account for roughly 70% of all cancer-related fatalities. Therefore, one of the key reasons anticipated to propel this market's growth over the forecast period is the rising incidence of cancer. The development of multidisciplinary platforms and advancements in prognosis accuracy using cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning (ML) methods have increased the accuracy of cancer susceptibility, recurrence, and cancer prediction. These factors are the main drivers of AI in cancer diagnosis and therapy market revenue growth.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market over the forecast years. This region's substantial share can be attributable to the presence of essential market players and the rising prevalence of cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1,762,450 new cancer cases are predicted to be diagnosed in 2019, with 606,880 individuals dying from cancer in the United States. To combat this issue, the region is actively deploying AI. Cancer tumour profiling has significantly increased clinical and research uses in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period because of increased investment in AI healthcare startups, more significant usage of AI in sickness diagnosis, and its ability to provide numerous areas of patient care.

Major market players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market include Roche Diagnostics, Pfizer Inc., IBM Watson Health, CancerCenter.AI, GE Healthcare, Concert AI, Berg, Path AI, Therapixel, iCAD, Sophia Genetics, Janssen Global Services, LLC, JLK Inspection, Median Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, OhioHealth, Ancora Medical.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In September 2021, The Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the Digital Health Center of Excellence released the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Action Plan. The FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) recommends comprehensive regulations for these technologies based on the entire product lifecycle. These regulations will allow modifications based on learning and adaptation from real-world experience while maintaining the safety and efficacy of software as a medical device.

• In January 2021, A cooperation agreement for the AI-driven clinical interpretation platform ClinOme was struck by 4baseCare, a Precision Oncology startup backed by Illumina Accelerator and the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) - Tata Memorial Centre. Through this collaboration, it will be possible for clinicians to offer patients with cancer-tailored treatment plans by developing a native platform that delivers data insights and streamlined reports.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1294

Market Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Surgery Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Radiotherapy

• Chemotherapy

• Immunotherapy

• Precision Therapy

• Phototherapy

• Gene Therapy

• Sonodynamic Therapy

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Cancer Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Melanoma Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by End-Use, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Cancer Research Center

• Diagnostic Labs

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market

 To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1294