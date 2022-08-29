Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market worth $ 508.32 Million by 2030-Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market info Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market- by Product (Software (Perpetual Software License, Subscription Software License and Fee-Per-Case Software License) and Hardware), Mode of Deployment (Cloud-Based and Web-Based Solutions and On-Premises Solutions), Application (General Radiology and Specialty Radiology (Chest, Musculoskeletal, Fluoroscopy and Others)), Workflow (Detection, Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support, Triage, Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment, Reporting and Communication), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market is valued at US$ 114.82 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 508.32 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.05% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

An emerging field of technology called artificial intelligence (AI) analyses complex data using computational algorithms. The medical industry is aggressively using artificial intelligence. The hardware and software solutions used to imitate human cognitive behaviours in medical imaging are among the products in the global market for AI-enabled X-Ray imaging solutions. When employed with imaging modalities like X-Ray, machine learning and deep learning algorithms are examples of AI-based software solutions created and trained to mimic AI. As opposed, hardware solutions based on AI use processors, microprocessors, and chips to carry out essential AI-based tasks in medical imaging.

The use of AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions is anticipated to increase due to rising healthcare costs and the need for better diagnostic tools. The market potential for AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions will be boosted in the upcoming years by the growing digitization of the healthcare sector and the increased usage of technology in numerous healthcare procedures. Other significant factors that are anticipated to significantly impact the market potential for AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging solutions on a global level include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing cost of the healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives to accelerate digitization. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market is anticipated to be constrained by high costs and a shortage of experienced labor to operate these systems. Global demand for cutting-edge imaging technologies will rise in tandem with the rising prevalence of cancer and other complicated disorders.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market over the forecast years. The presence of key providers of AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the quick adoption of novel technologies, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are the factors that will most significantly support the market potential for these solutions in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing government backing. The market for AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions is anticipated to rise due to rising investments in healthcare research & development and rising spending on digitalization.

Major market players operating in the AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market include Infervision Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta, Inc., Lunit, Inc., Quibim, S.L., Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys, Inc, Behold.AI Technologies Limited, Carestream Health, Inc, Enlitic, Inc, General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies, Inc., Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Vuno Co., Ltd., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2022, In a joint effort with PrecisionOS, Siemens Healthineers revealed that its portable 3D X-ray equipment now includes a VR training capability. The goal is to increase the qualified workforce available to administer sophisticated imaging equipment, which has been quite popular and is still becoming more so.

Market Segments

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Software

o Perpetual Software License

o Subscription Software License

o Fee-Per-Case Software License

• Hardware

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Mode of Deplopyment, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cloud-Based and Web-Based Solutions

• On-Premises Solutions

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• General Radiology

• Specialty Radiology

o Chest

o Musculoskeletal

o Fluoroscopy

o Others

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Workflow, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Detection

• Image Acquisition

• Image Analysis

• Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

• Triage

• Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

• Reporting and Communication

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

