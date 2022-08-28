Submit Release
Closing ceremony held for Army Games 2022

VIETNAM, August 28 - MOSKVA — A grand closing ceremony for the International Military Games - Army Games 2022 was held on Saturday evening (local time) at the Patriot park on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia.

The closing ceremony was themed "Army Jazz" with special musical performances of artists from different countries.

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, the final match of Group 1 of the "Marching Tanks" contest took place. The Russian Team won first prize, the Belarusian Team ranked second and the Chinese Team came third. The Vietnamese Team was selected for the semi-finals of Group 1 in this competition.

The Army Games 2022 took place from August 13 to 27 with 264 teams from 34 countries, attracting more than two million viewers.

The games were held in 12 countries including Russia, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Việt Nam.

In the final results Russia ranked first, Uzbekistan second; Belarus and Kazakhstan came joint third, while China and Iran ranked joint fourth.

Việt Nam’s team ranked fifth with one gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Việt Nam co-hosted the contest "Accident Zone" in Việt Nam. The country also assigned teams to compete in other events such as Marching Tanks in Russia, Culture Army in Russia, Safe Environment in Uzbekistan, Mastery Skills in Belarus and Gunner Tactics in Kazakhstan. — VNS

