Global Agrigenomics Market worth $ 8.83 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Agrigenomics market is valued at US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.83 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.14%

Major market players operating in the Agrigenomics market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Limited (UK), Illumina, Inc. (US), Zoetis Inc. (US)., Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Agrigenomics Market- by Sequencer Types (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina hi Seq Family, Pacbio Sequencers, Solid Sequencers, and Other Sequencer Types), Objectives (DNA Extraction & Purification, DNA/RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression Profiling, Marker-assisted Selection, GMO/Trait Purity Testing, and Other Objectives), Application (Crops and Livestock), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Agrigenomics market is valued at US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.83 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.14% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Agriculture has nourished and improved human life for thousands of years, but a changing environment and rapidly expanding population are raising the demand for more productive and sustainable farming. Agrigenomics studies the genetic makeup of crops and livestock and how genes influence crop output. Using genomics in agriculture contributes to increased productivity and sustainability in livestock and crop production. Significant technological advancements are helping the trend away from single gene sequencing and toward whole genome sequencing.

One of the prominent factors driving the growth of the agrigenomics market is the growing inclination for organic food items among the global population. Increased demand for bioengineered foods, which have a high concentration of nutrients and promote faster growth in plants and animals, as well as an increase in grants and financing initiatives supporting agrigenomics, are driving market expansion. The rising demand for bioengineered crops due to great qualities such as higher nutritional values, long shelf life, and ability to withstand climatic change, as well as an application for medicinal purposes such as vaccine and drug development, further affect the market. Furthermore, increased hybrid crop cultivation, increased demand for improved crop quality, and agricultural sector expansion all benefit the agrigenomics market. Furthermore, agrigenomics for food and nutritional security, as well as food safety and authenticity, will provide profitable prospects to market participants. On the other side, it is anticipated that inadequate infrastructure support and sub-optimized transdisciplinary research methodologies will impede market expansion. The agrigenomics industry is anticipated to have difficulties over the forecast period due to public views and legal obstacles around genome editing in agriculture.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Agrigenomics market over the forecast years due to the region's strong agrigenomics R&D, technological innovation, and rising mergers and acquisitions. Due to developments in sequencing and molecular breeding applied in fields including food & agriculture, animal health, and public health, the US accounted for the biggest country-level proportion. Each year, North American nations generate a significant amount of GM corn, soybean, canola, and beet crops. In addition, the Asia Pacific Agrigenomics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The government's increased support for R&D operations is responsible for the majority of the region's economy, and the need for improved crops and livestock is what is driving the fastest growth.

Major market players operating in the Agrigenomics market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Limited (UK), Illumina, Inc. (US), Zoetis Inc. (US)., Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Other Prominent Players.

• In November 2020, The SCIEX TripleTOF 6600 LC-MS/MS System, a high-resolution mass spectrometer, was added by LGC to their regulated bioanalytical LC-MS service.

• In November 2019, Thermo Fisher's recently released platform was the first fully integrated next-generation sequencing technology with an automated sample-to-report workflow that produces findings in only one day.

Market Segments

Global Agrigenomics Market, by Sequencer Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Sanger sequencing

• Illumina hi seq family

• Pacbio sequencers

• Solid sequencers

• Other sequencer types

Global Agrigenomics Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Crops

• Livestock

Global Agrigenomics Market, by Objective, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• DNA extraction & purification

• DNA/RNA sequencing

• Genotyping

• Gene expression profiling

• Marker-assisted selection

• GMO/trait purity testing

• Other objectives

Global Agrigenomics Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Agrigenomics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Agrigenomics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Agrigenomics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Agrigenomics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Agrigenomics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

