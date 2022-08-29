At 7.9% CAGR, Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size to Surpass US$ 7.12 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market was at US$ 5.41 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 7.12 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.9% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study published by Custom Market Insights, The Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market was estimated at USD 5.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% between 2022 and 2030.
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: Overview
Veterinary orthopedic implants have been growing exponentially in the past few years due to the increase in the prevalence of arthritis in pets, lack of medical access to pets in remote locations, and early aging leading to osteoarthritis in pets caused due to biological reasons. Orthopedic implants mainly include the use of metallic alloys, polymers, and ceramics in case of a permanent fixture. However, with the development and application of biomaterials that are compatible with animal health, the market would witness upcoming product developments having a better medical value.
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: Growth Drivers
The medical advancements to assist animals during critical procedures are accelerating the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants market worldwide during 2022-2030. This is leading to the rise in market revenue as newer technologies are preferably used to minimize the risk of any complexity.
On the other hand, the growing trend of treating obesity in pets has gained traction owing to the shift in owner mindset and change in diet and nutrition in pets. The market for orthopedic implants for animals is also projected to rise due to the increase in cases of osteoarthritis in medium to large breeds.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market size was valued at around USD 5.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.12 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on product segmentation, the total knee replacement segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on end-user segmentation, the clinic’s segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Press Release For Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market:
Regional Landscape
The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America. The market of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market in the Asia Pacific is witnessing growth attributed to medical technology used for implants and orthopedic surgery. In addition, the growing attraction of horse riding clubs in Asian countries is expected to contribute to the market growth.
The rise in the popularity of animal sports is projected to increase the cases of orthopedic occurrences in animals and fuel the demand for implants and surgeries in the coming years. On the other hand, NGO support in favor of animal welfare is expected to catalyze regional market growth.
Key Players
Fusion Implants
Orthomed
B. Braun Vet Care
Biomedtrix
KYON Pharma
DePuySynthes
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @
The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Tibial Plateau Levelling Osteotomy
Advanced Locking Plate System
Total Knee Replacement Implants
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
