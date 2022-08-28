Muslim and Scientologist Volunteers Restore the Beauty of the Neighborhood of the Grand Mosque of Rome

Volunteers at the Grand Mosque of Rome took part in an environmental initiative to restore the beauty of the neighborhood surrounding the largest mosque in the Western World.

Interfaith environmental initiative at Moschea di Roma, where some 50 Muslims and Scientologists came together in fraternity and friendship for a common goal.

PARIOLI, ROME, ITALY, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Mosque of Rome (Moschea di Roma) is the largest mosque in the Western World. At 30,000 square meters, it can accommodate more than 12,000 faithful at a time. Located at the foot of the Monti Parioli, it is also the seat of the Italian Islamic Cultural Center.

A meeting place for religious services, it also serves a cultural and social role, providing religious education, wedding ceremonies, funeral services, exhibitions and conventions. The City Council of Rome donated the land for the mosque in 1974, the first stone was laid in 1984, and the President of the Italian Republic attended its inauguration on 21 June 1995.

Last month, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology joined mosque members in an environmental initiative in the neighborhood surrounding the mosque, in keeping with the precepts shared by both Muslims and Scientologists. Islam places great emphasis on physical and spiritual cleanliness. And The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral code written by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, a moral code Scientologists adhere to, enjoins people to safeguard and improve the environment.

The team of volunteers collected and disposed of brambles and shrubs, weeds, brushwood and trash, making access to the mosque by pedestrians easier and restoring the beauty of the area.

“It was a day that required great commitment from all the volunteers because of the overwhelming heat, but we were richly rewarded by the results,” said Elena Martini, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology in Rome.

“It is a collaboration that carries forward a common project, both of fraternity and friendship and with a common goal, that of caring for the environment,” said Dr. Nader Akkad, imam of the Grand Mosque of Rome. “Religions have a very important task, to create fraternity, to create a common space of friendship. Nowadays, it is very important for religious faiths to cooperate for the collective good, and certainly one of the best ways to do this is to take care of the environment, the people and the relationships of those people who live in this environment.”

Leaders of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Italy and the Church of Scientology plan to follow up with future initiatives in service to the community.

