Confined Space According to OSHA
The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) has released a thorough description of what constitutes a confined space. Many rescue team workers are often required to enter enclosed and confined spaces to save animals and people. This is considered a regular occurrence in their occupation, yet there seems to be very little clarity on exactly what is a confined space.
Occupational accidents are quite common when the rescue team has limited knowledge about the area they are about to enter. Knowing what constitutes a confined space can significantly aid rescue workers because it helps them be better prepared. For that reason, it is a big part of their training as well.
Once there is clarity about confined spaces, rescue workers can then be trained in the necessary procedures pertaining to such areas. For example, knowing how to unlock or tag out, what safety equipment is required, and what possible air quality may be.
The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) released a thorough description of what constitutes a confined space. This article will take a detailed look into what it is and any common misconceptions about these spaces.
What is Confined Space?
Not every small room or tunnel can be called a confined space. In general, it is an area that has very limited entry and exit points that cannot be inhabited by humans. These spaces also hold considerable amounts of safety risks and hazards, for example, submersion and drowning of an individual in liquids, asphyxiation, harmful dust or gases, and risk of entrapment or electrocution.
These spaces can include tunnels, the inside of a boiler, storage tanks, an underground electrical vault, and so on. Some of the risks these spaces include are fire, the area collapsing, lack of oxygen, drowning, and entrapment.
OSHA Definition of Confined Space
The exact definition of a confined space tends to vary according to industries. Some ships are often considered confined spaces, while normal spaces within restaurants and hotels can also be called the same.
Therefore, due to the variety of spaces, not one area or room can be regarded as confined. Instead, OSHA came up with a set of definitions for confined space. One is a general definition, while the other is a Permit-Required Confined Space (PRCS) definition. To understand what a PRCS is, we must first discuss the general definition.
General Confined Space
OSHA has a set of requirements that the area must meet to be called a general confined space. These include:
The space must be large enough for a worker to enter physically and perform all their tasks
Space must also have limited area for entry and exit
This space should be designed for continuous employee occupancy
For a space to be considered a general confined space, it should meet each of these requirements. Suppose an area is large enough for a worker to perform their tasks and has limited entry and exit area but is not designed for continuous occupancy. It will not be considered a general confined space.
PRCS Confined Space
If you have determined whether or not you have a confined space, it is time to decide whether or not it is a permit-required confined space. This means that the area should also be observed to see if a permit is needed for the rescue team.
OSHA defines a PRCS confined space having at least one of the following:
- It contains a potentially hazardous atmosphere- for example, the bad air quality
- Has any material that can engulf and suffocate anyone who enters the area
- It is designed so that a person entering the space can get trapped or asphyxiated by converging or collapsing walls and downward slopes. For example, a large tank with a sloping floor
- Contains a considerably hazardous safety or health risk
Unlike in the case with the definition of general confined space, the PRCS version exists when at least one of these requirements is met. If a confined space meets the PRCS definition, the rescue team will need to request a permit in order to access the area.
If still unsure whether a certain area is meeting PRCS requirements, OSHA provides a helpful flow chart.
So, What About Confined Spaces on Construction Sites?
The regulations and requirements for both general confined spaces and PRCS confined spaces have been designed specifically for general industries. They are not for areas on construction sites. This brings the question of what is confined space on construction sites. Well, the definitions and precautions for determining these spaces are based on the original 1910 regulation.
This regulation includes providing ample education and training to construction site workers to determine confined spaces and what precautions to take. Each employer holds the responsibility of training these workers with all the necessary information they need regarding confined spaces.
Final Words
Even with a thorough understanding of confined spaces. Enlisting the services of a trained technical rescue service provider can help answer additional questions, ensure compliance, and keep your employees safe. This guide will also help those interested in becoming part of a technical rescue team.
