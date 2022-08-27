Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size Worth $848.94 Billion by 2030 at 9.51 % CAGR – Rise in EVs for Fleet and Commercial to Boost the Industry Growth

The Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market size is expected to grow from USD 57.13 Billion in 2021 to USD 848.94 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% from 2021 to 2030 according to Strategic Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- New York,USA, Aug. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market size was USD 57.13 Billion in 2021 and will reach USD 848.94 Billion by the year 2030 with a 9.51% CAGR. The electric commercial type of vehicle is referred to as those that are exclusively powered by electricity instead of gasoline or diesel. Factors like a hike in fuel costs, an increase in demand for E.V.s, and the wide range of availability of the E.V.s at a cheap price are extensively augmenting the market growth.



To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/electric-commercial-vehicle-market

Key H ighlights of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market:

The Electric-Van segment accounted for the maximum share of 40.26% for the Vehicle Type sector.

The Li-Ion Phosphate/LFP segment of the Battery Type section led the market with a share of 58.56%.

For Propulsion Type, the PHEV/ Plug-In Hybrid E.V. accounted for the maximum market share of 46.77%.

For the End-User section, the Last-mile delivery segment led the market growth with a 29.87% share.

For the Regional section, Asia-Pacific comprehensively dominated the market with a total share of 48.18%.





Factors E xpediting the Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV) Market growth :

( Rise in prices of fossil fuels, Lower cost of maintainenece , and the rise in government funding for the technological developments of ECVs are driving the overall growth of the market)

A major hike in the price of fossil fuels is one of the primary reasons augmenting the market growth. SMR's survey revealed that around 84.11% of automobiles across the world rely on fossil-fuels for their energy supply. Since the price of fossil-fuels has crossed its limits, the countries like Norway, Germany, USA, China, etc. are switching to renewable sources of energy, which has resulted in an increasing demand for ECVs, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, SMR's study figured out that the price of fossil-fuels reached around USD 2.2 / million Btu ranging from 5.98 USD / million Btu for petroleum to 1.92 USD/ million Btu for coal.





Apart from a surge in fossil-fuel prices, the lower maintainenece costs of ECVs and rise in initiatives by the governments to spend more funds on the production of ECVs are enhancing the market growth. A research survey has discovered that the overall price of maintainenece for the ECVs is around (30 to 40) % less as compared to that of the I.C. vehicles. Moreover, SMR's research survey figured out that the worldwide governments have spent nearly USD 14.12 billion on the development of ECVs, which is around 25% higher compared to the previous year.





Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: 360-degree Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Electric-Commercial Vehicle (ECV) Market is segmented into Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, End-User & Geography.

For Vehicle Type

Electric Van

Electric Bus

Electric Truck

Others

For Battery-Type

Nickel-manganese-cobalt or NMC

Solid-state battery

Lithium-iron-phosphate or LFP

Others

For Propulsion Type

Plug-in-Hybrid EV (PHEV)

Battery E.V. (BEV)

Fuel Cell E.V. (FCEV)

Others

For End-User

Last Mile Delivery

Refuse Services

Field Services

Long Haul Transportation

Distribution

Others

For Geography

North-America

Mexico

USA

Canada

Rest of North-America

APAC or Asia-Pacific

Japan

New Zealand

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific





European Continent

Italy

Poland

Germany

Finland

France

Netherlands

Russia

UK

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Rest-of-World

South Africa

Kuwait

Brazil

Qatar

Algeria

Zimbabwe

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Egypt

UAE

Nigeria





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report published in the month of July 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/electric-commercial-vehicle-market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 35% 2030 Value Projection USD 848.94 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 57 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies Proterra, Inc,Ebusco B.V,Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co,Tesla, Inc,BYD Co,Workhorse Group Incorporated,VDL Group B.V.,Rivian Automotive, Inc,Volvo Group Leading Segment By Component

Battery Electric Vehicle Leading Region Asia-Pacific

The Electric-Van segment accounted for the maximum share of 40.26% for the vehicle type sector. In the logistics sector, the continuous rise in the price of fuel has resulted in a steep surge in demand for electric vans in order to reduce the overall cost of transportation. As per SMR's statistics, currently, there are around 26k electric vans operating in the U.K. Logistics sector, registered a growth of around 200% from 13k in 2021.

The li-ion phosphate/LFP segment of the battery type section led the market with a share of 58.56%. LFP is used to eradicate toxicity issues and to provide a much longer span of battery life along with the robust performances of the ECVs. Recently Tesla started to use LFP batteries due to their lower costs. As per SMR's study, currently, there are around 310,000 ECVs in Tesla, out of which around 48% or 150,000 ECVs use LFP battery packs.

For Propulsion Type, the PHEV/ Plug in Hybrid E.V. accounted for the maximum market share of 46.77%. The demand for PHEVs is rising abruptly due to their higher storage and electrical capacities. These vehicles are integrated with both I.C. engines and electric motors. In 2020, The Global PHEV stock totalled around 2.4 million units which were almost 1/3rd of the total stock of plug-in electric-passenger cars worldwide.

For the end-user section, the last-mile delivery segment led the market growth with a 29.87% share because of the rapid growth rate of the e-commerce sector and the online selling of ECVs. For example, Jet-Freight Logistics deployed the E.V.s for last mile delivery of the e-commerce companies. In the organization, ECVs used for delivery purposes possess a preset route for which managing the electric-charge rate is difficult, hence increasing the demand for last-mile delivery systems.

For the Regional section, Asia-Pacific comprehensively dominated the market with a total share of 48.18%. In this region, the market growth is mainly driven by the Chinese electric buses. SMR's research discovered that almost 99% of the total electric buses in the Asia-Pacific region are manufactured by China itself. Apart from that, the rise in demand for electric buses and rapidly growing logistics industries in the countries like India, Australia, Japan, etc. are boosting the region's market growth.





Key operating players of the Electric-Commercial Vehicle Market:

Ebusco B.V.

Proterra

Tesla

Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co.

Workhorse Group

BYD Co.

VDL Group B.V.

Rivian Automotive

Volvo









Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/electric-commercial-vehicle-market





Recent Developments

On August 25th, 2022, West-Michigan International launched its 1st public ECV charging station at the Kalamazoo location. This ECV charging station has the capability to charge almost 10 ECVs per hour which will encourage the consumers to charge larger ECVs, including the heavily loaded Class-8 electric trucks. Also, the organization announced that within a span of (5 to 7) years, this station will be regarded as the fastest ECV charging station in the USA.





On August 25th, 2022, Chinese E.V. giant BYD announced that it's planning for a major expansion plan of its ECV market in the U.K. by the end of 2022. BYD also stated that it will launch 2 brand new models in the U.K. region, namely BYD-Atto and 3, BYD Tang & Han. BYD anticipated that this plan will yield them a huge fund of revenue from the U.K. sector (close to a million Euros), which in turn will proliferate its ECV market growth.





On August 22nd, 2022, STEER Holdings, a subsidiary of Facedrive, stated that it had successfully collaborated with Enterprise-Fleet Mgmt. to launch around 1000 ECVs worth USD (80 to 100) million dollars to enrich its E.V. subscription business. This collaboration will also help STEER to strengthen its ECV market in the USA. But, as for now, apart from the addition of new ECVs into its operational hubs, the analysts of STEER group are framing an ECV market expansion plan for carefully selecting the U.S. regions in which they will plan to expand their market.





To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/electric-commercial-vehicle-market





Related Reports

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Analysis

The report on EV Charging Station Market published by SMR adequately inculcates its variety of hurdles, opportunities, drivers, etc. The E.V. Charging market was USD 12.41 billion in 2021 and will surge to USD 142.36 billion in 2030 with a 31.14% CAGR. Pivotal driving factors of the market are a rise in funds by the automakers in E.V. Charging Station installations, an increase in the rate of E.V. demands, etc. Key companies involved are Tesla, ABB, Siemens, ChargePoint, Schneider Electric, Engie, etc.

ADAS Industry Analysis

SMR's ADAS Market Report delineates a 360-degree idea of its crucial factors like threats, drivers, opportunities, etc. The ADAS Market value in 2021 was USD 23.24 billion and will reach USD 75.24 billion in 2030 with a 13.83% CAGR. Factors expediting the market growth are a surge in disposable income, growth in the number of ADAS training sessions (both online and offline) worldwide, etc. The pertinent organizations operating in this market are Robert Bosch, Autoliv, Denso Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo SA, etc.

Electric Motor Industry Analysis

The Electric Motor Market Report publicized by SMR covers a detailed outlook of its drivers, challenges, opportunities, etc. The Electric Motor Market was worth USD 121.81 billion in 2021 and is likely to value around USD 209.66 billion in 2030 with a 6.23% CAGR. Factors that are accelerating its growth are the rise in the usage of automobiles worldwide, the growing demand for HVAC technologies, etc. The crucial companies operating here are ABB, Ametek, Franklin Electric, Hitachi, Dumore Corp., etc.





Interactive Display Industry Analysis

The Interactive Display Market Report of SMR deciphers a solid understanding of its different challenges, threats, challenges, opportunities, etc. The Interactive Display Market value showed USD 35.17 billion in 2021 and will rise to USD 79.21 billion in 2030 with a 9.52% CAGR. The prominent driving factors of this market include the rise in use of interactive screening technologies in the healthcare and corporate sectors, an increase in government funding towards the technological advancements of the interactive-display process, etc. Key organizations in this market are Cisco Systems, BenQ Corp, Epson America, Samsung, Google, etc.





Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/





Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/



