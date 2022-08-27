Lamborghini of Austin Has a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO for Sale Now

Lamborghini of Austin has the unique road and track capable 2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO for sale at the dealership

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini of Austin sells the lineup of Lamborghini automobiles. One of the most exciting of the current models is the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO. It is specially tuned to be track-ready, and also to be a capable and comfortable daily driver. It can be found for sale right now, at Lamborghini of Austin.

Described as a track car converted into a street machine, the Huracan STO amazes drivers with unbelievable acceleration, handling, and braking. It has a uniquely Italian interior that is modern and functional. Some other things you can expect from this beautiful car include:

Racing Seats

LDVI Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers

Lamborghini Smartphone Interface with Apple CarPlay

Lamborghini Doppia Frizione 7-Speed with dual-clutch gearbox

Wheels: 20″ x 8.5J Fr & 20″ x 11J Rr Silver Forged with Hek Monolock

It also has incredible performance stats. The car comes standard with a 5.2-liter V10 that produces 631 horsepower and 417 foot-pounds of torque. The remarkable powerplant is matched to a 7-speed automated manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. It is capable of sprinting from zero to sixty miles per hour in just two and a half seconds. It has a top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour and can pull 1.10 gravities on the skid pad.

Part of its remarkable performance also derives from its lightweight yet incredibly strong carbon fiber body. It has a unique "cofango" hood that hinges at the front, setting it apart even from other Lamborghini models.

Individuals who would like to learn more about this vehicle or any others available can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

