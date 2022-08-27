BioFit Performance Voted "Best Gym in Central Florida"

BioFit Performance was voted the 2022 best gym in central Florida after extensive polling through numerous organizations and news outlets like the Best of Central Florida Show, Click Orlando, and CBS. BioFit Performance is a family-owned business focused on total health through four facets of a healthy lifestyle.

BioFit Performance is a strength and conditioning facility specializing in small semi-private and one-on-one personal training. The facility houses everything one needs for a well-rounded, comprehensive workout and recovery under one roof. With customizable programs to fit each client, BioFit Performance believes “nothing works unless you do.”

“What makes us different than any other gym is we cover all aspects of fitness and more, in particular, the four big pillars of a successful healthy lifestyle—fitness, nutrition, recover, and accountability,” Kevin Masson, BioFit Performance founder and CEO.

Personal trainers are BioFit Performance encourage healthy eating because “you can’t run from bad nutrition,” but that is only one of the pillars of a healthy lifestyle. Trainers help clients learn proper nutrition to give their bodies what they need, as well as how to hold themselves accountable for their own progress. Regarding the workouts, BioFit Performance has all the best equipment and plenty of space to use it. Afterward, gym patrons are encouraged to recover in the cold and hot plunge therapy tubs, infrared sauna, or compression boot as part of a comprehensive health strategy. Masson also creates a community of support on social media with the gym’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

BioFit Performance Programs

- Strength classes

These 55-minute classes are semi-private, with one coach for four members. This program helps safely build muscle to prevent injury and pain.

- Conditioning classes

This class is 55-minutes and aimed at helping clients build strength and muscles while staying injury and pain-free. Classes are semi-private small settings, with content customized to each person’s needs and goals.

- Durability classes

These 50-minute classes help participants maintain and improve the health of their joints and surrounding tissues. The goals of this class are improved joint function, pain-free range of motion, stress relief breathing techniques, and quality of movement through restorative modalities.

- 1:1 Personal training

For those who dislike small group training, one-on-one training is available. With eight trainers on staff, including Masson, BioFit Performance’s personal training services deliver results while ensuring the workout is safe and causes no injuries. Each personal trainer has different skill sets, from targeted fat loss to overall fitness and nutrition.

- Recovery and Wellness program

After every workout, rest may seem counterintuitive, but Masson insists it is the vital key to unlocking fitness success. The BioFit Performance recovery and wellness program helps clients see faster progress, improve performance, repair and strengthen tissue, and decrease the risk of pain or injury.

- BioFit on Demand

This monthly service includes a personalized workout program and meal plan, video demonstrations, a complete shopping list, options for restaurant dining, and much more.

“We love providing structured and focused semi-private group training sessions, but we know those programs may not be best suited for everyone,” Masson said. “If you have a busy schedule and can only workout at certain times throughout the day, if you have specific goals such as athletic performance, weight loss, aesthetic goals, working around complex injuries, or you simply want the one-on-one experience, personal training may be the right solution for you.”

Justin’s Choice: Best in Central Florida

Watch an interview with BioFit Performance Founder and CEO Kevin Masson after the gym was voted “best in central Florida.” BioFit Performance also demonstrates numerous exercises and fitness strategies on its YouTube channel.

Conclusion

BioFit Performance is the fitness lover’s one-stop shop for health and wellness in central Florida. With experts ready to help everyone at any fitness level, this gym has everything a person could need to get healthy, all under one roof.

Media Contact

BioFit Performance

Kevin Masson

2780 West State Road 426

Oviedo

FL 32765

United States