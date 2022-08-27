Submit Release
Sigma Commerce Announces New Software Release

Improved Sigma Commerce features help ecommerce brands streamline backend operations.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Commerce, a developer of software specially designed for ecommerce, announced that they had upgraded their flagship product, Sigma Commerce 1.0, to Sigma Commerce 1.5.

Ecommerce business owners gain deep reporting insights into their operations with Sigma Commerce 1.5. 

"Having the ability to manage inventory across multiple warehouses accurately is a key feature for ecommerce retailers with locations across the country," said Cary Samourkachian, President and CEO of Sigma Commerce. "Ecommerce is all about data, and Sigma Commerce 1.5 is a major improvement in reporting analytics giving business owners deep insights into their operations."  

Sigma Commerce 1.5 allows each client one Order Management System (OMS) to connect to multiple Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). As a result, client operations can expand geographically with one web-based system to be competitive in the modern-day fulfillment industry.

New features include:

  • Seamless management of inventory across many warehouses,
  • Modern web-based platform for improved usability and access,
  • New scanning technology to improve efficiencies and accuracy,
  • Advanced dynamic reporting capabilities,
  • Out-of-the-box integrations with all major shopping carts such as Shopify and WooCommerce, and
  • Easy and custom API connections to interface with many existing systems.

Beta testing has successfully concluded, and the software is rolling out to clients in the coming months.

"Our goal is to make the implementation process quick and easy for new clients," shared Chris Mangino, Head of Information Technology. "Backend ecommerce operations must yield accurate and reliable data at every step of the process, and that's our focus."

For more information, visit www.SigmaCommerce.com.

About Sigma Commerce

Since 1982, Sigma Commerce has been a world-class developer of ERP software for the direct-to-consumer industry. Retail and manufacturing businesses can manage every step by integrating commerce, customer service, and business processes into one powerful software package. This omnichannel order management solution addresses promotional strategies, the customer-facing web store, and the call center.

Sigma Commerce is headquartered in Las Vegas and has an office in Indianapolis. Learn more at www.SigmaCommerce.com.

Contact: Amy Bouchard, APR, Sigma Commerce
(702) 640-5109, GearUp@SigmaCommerce.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-commerce-announces-new-software-release-301613396.html

SOURCE Sigma Commerce

