Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating the WWE, F45, Avaya, and RBC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE, F45 Training Holdings, Inc. FXLV, Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA, and RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE

WWE is the subject of a June 15, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal titled: "WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say." According to the article, the Company's board "is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry." The article continues, "the board's investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said."

On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, "a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation."

On this news, WWE stock fell $1.94, or 3%, to close at $62.51 on June 17, 2022.

F45 Training Holdings, Inc. FXLV

On or around July 15, 2021, F45 Training conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18.75 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.

Then, on July 26, 2022, F45 issued a press release entitled "F45 Training Announces Strategic Update". In the press release, F45 Training provided updated 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $120 million to $130 million, down significantly from previous guidance of $255 million to $275 million, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The press release further disclosed the departure of the Company's Chief Executive Officer Adam J. Gilchrist and announced that the Company is "reducing global workforce by approximately 110 employees."

On this news, F45 Training's stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 61.54%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA

On August 9, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article disclosing information to investors. The article stated that Avaya had cut its earnings forecast by more than 60% just weeks after borrowing $600 million from institutional investors through deals arranged by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. The article also stated that the company provided no explanation for the earnings miss and the Audit Committee opened an internal investigation following the most recent quarter and a whistleblower letter.

On this news, Avaya stock fell $0.20 per share, or 23%, to close at $0.67 per share on August 10, 2022.

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL

On August 4, 2022, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, RBC disclosed "that the previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended April 2, 2022, April 3, 2022, and March 28, 2020 and the consolidated financial statements for the quarters therein (the "Affected Periods") included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2022 contained an error related to the accounting of non-cash stock-based compensation granted to the Company's CEO and COO. As a result of this error, the Audit Committee determined that the Company's consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K should not be relied upon and should be restated by adjusting selling, general and administrative expenses to reflect non-cash stock-based compensation that should have been recognized in each of the Affected Periods."

On this news, RBC's stock price fell $16.68 per share, or 6.71%, to close at $231.91 per share on August 4, 2022.

