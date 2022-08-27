Submit Release
Moldova’s Independence Day

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Moldova as you celebrate 31 years of independence. This Independence Day is especially significant as Moldova demonstrates its strength and resilience in welcoming and supporting hundreds of thousands of refugees forced to flee Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Moldova has shown the world it is a small country with a big heart.

The United States stands with the people of Moldova in your efforts to protect your sovereignty and territorial integrity and to resist foreign influence from actors seeking to interfere with Moldova’s European integration. We continue to support the Moldovan government’s democratic reforms, and its efforts to fight corruption and build an economy that works for all Moldovans.

The United States commends the Republic of Moldova for its progress and its resolve. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relationship, rooted in our shared democratic values.

