ITMI Tour Guide School Is now offering a new free '30 Travel Careers' eBook that will help kickstart travel tour guides' careers

"To encourage those who are seeking a new career or those who dream of traveling for a living, ITMI Tour Training compiled an up-to-date e-book that answers frequently asked questions and presents a broad range of possibilities within the travel and tourism industries."

The ITMI Tour Guide School is announcing a new e-book called "30 Travel Careers'' to help guide people who are interested in getting paid to travel, as a full or part-time career. This first-of-a-kind, e-book, costs $14.95, however to celebrate ITMI's 46th anniversary, they are giving away this valuable resource for free until September 30, 2022.

International Tour Management Institute (ITMI) is known worldwide for their result-oriented professional training for tour guides, tour directors and other travel professionals. The institute has worked with an array of high profile companies to offer cutting-edge training in the travel and tourism sector. The institute is now offering this e-book for free. Titled “30 Travel Careers: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Careers in Travel,” the book is a highly comprehensive educational resource for anyone wanting to start a career in the travel and tourism industry.

“The recent demand for tour directors, guides and travel staff since covid has been unprecedented” remarked Joan Keddell, president, ITMI. “To encourage those who are seeking a new career or those who dream of traveling for a living, we compiled an up-to-date e-book that answers frequently asked questions and presents a broad range of possibilities within the travel and tourism industries.”

Greg Takahara, CEO, Tourism Cares added, “I am fortunate that travel and my career path found each other. Let this e-book be your dance card. We are creating pathways for the next generation of changemakers in travel and tourism and there is a place for everyone.”

With its integrated ‘learn by doing’ and ‘live’ individualized training, ITMI has helped thousands of people start living the life of their dreams by launching successful careers in the travel industry. ITMI instructors provide coaching and mentorship that is unmatched. With numerous courses for independent applicants, ITMI also facilitates in-person and / or on-line corporate training for Tour Operators, Motorcoach Companies, Tourism Offices and Suppliers.

To obtain a free e-book copy of “30 Travel Careers: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Careers in Travel,” simply go to the ITMI website homepage before September 30, 2022, to access your free download. The official ITMI Tour Training website can be seen at https://itmitourtraining.com/.

