TINMAN SOCIAL ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THE GRAND OPENING

LITLLE ELM, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of anticipation, Tinman Social has finally announced the grand opening date of their new social venue in Little Elm, Texas. The date is August 29, 2022, and CEO Kenneth Wynn says they're nearing the finish line. "It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to turn dreams into reality finally."

The project broke ground on March 19, 2021. "People thought we were crazy for taking on such an undertaking during times of uncertainty," Wynn recalled. "After dealing with supply chain issues, delays, and other challenges, I'm proud of how far we've come." 

Tinman Social is a unique event space that will offer a variety of fun activities for all ages. Some of their activities include bowling, axe throwing, bocce ball, billiards, ping pong, corn hole, shuffleboard, a state-of-the-art arcade, and two full-service bars, a restaurant, and private rooms for parties and events.

The company is currently taking reservations for parties and events starting in mid-September. "We've seen significant interest for birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, and fundraisers already. Our team is ready to provide the best possible experience for the local community so we can create lasting memories."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at 1pm CT on August 29, 2022.

