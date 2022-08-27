Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,804 in the last 365 days.

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Troops.ai Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce CRM, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Troops.ai. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 33,788 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 13 Troops.ai employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce CRM, visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-troopsai-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301613377.html

SOURCE Salesforce

You just read:

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Troops.ai Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.