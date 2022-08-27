Disc Store Announces its Brand New "Disc Golf and Ultimate Frisbee Store" in Elkhorn, Nebraska

The DGPT Tour Championship is going to be great on 13-16 October 2022. This Disc Golf Pro Tour was founded by Steve Dodge and Nate Heinold back in 2016. And now DGPT is at the highest level of competition in professional disc golf. Every year some fantastic tours are announced in the form of the Elite Series and Silver Series, featuring men's and women's professional divisions.

Disc Golf Team USA Kicked Off The 2022 PDGA Major – European Open Week

James Conrad and Paul McBeth on the American team, took an outright win by five strokes with a 7-under score through nine holes. Team USA Captain Jeremy Koling said, "It was an unforgettable experience, and he loved every inch of the day. Team USA performed the same as they did in President’s Cup. Team Europe was an incredible squad who played with grace.” At the same time, Team Europe Captain KJ Nybo said, "Great team, probably the best so far. He enjoyed watching them play Disc Golf, and it was amazing being a captain.

ALL DGPT TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS

Last year everyone saw a tight battle between Kyle Klein & Chris Dickerson to get tied for first place. However, it ended up with Chris Dickerson going into the final round. Klein also managed to hold off Dickerson and Emerson Keith by making a big snag on T2. Heather Young took the FPO win last year, but now the FPO field has doubled in size for this year’s event. And this year, people are waiting for the October 2022 DGPT Tour Championship.

Source: This content has been gleaned from https://www.dgpt.com/

Disc Store Opened its Brand-New Disc Golf And Ultimate Frisbee Store in Elkhorn, Nebraska

Disc Store announced its brand new Ultimate Frisbee and Disc Golf Store in Elkhorn, Nebraska, intending to provide the best Disc Golf Discs and other game accessories. Opening the store in outskirts of Nebraska, Disc Store has launched different exclusives. Customers can purchase Ultimate Frisbee discs, Disc Golf discs, and other gaming accessories from their store.

People who are fans of disc golf will love visiting the store and exploring the new arrivals in discs and other gaming equipment, including apparel. Disc Store is the leading Disc and Disc Golf accessories store in Elkhorn, Nebraska, offering PDGA standard discs and accessories. Opening the store has brought many opportunities for emerging players.

Fans who want to support their favorite players in DGPT can purchase custom discs and accessories from the store’s customization collection.

Disc Store Also Announced the Disc Store Insiders That Are Offering Incredible Perks

Besides opening the store in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Disc Store has launched Disc Store Insiders designed for online shoppers. Insiders can offer people an opportunity to first access the new releases while obtaining home delivery. People can sign up for Insiders, which includes the following:

All Top Products at Exclusive Prices

Insiders can receive the lowest prices on all of the store's best products! The best sale pricing is displayed in the website section that is only accessible to Insiders.

Early Access to Recent Releases

Visitors will have 24 HOURS of unique access to all new manufacturer drops as a Disc Store Insider, as well as ONE WEEK of exclusive access to all Disc Store custom disc golf discs.

Access to DiscMember Vault

All Insiders will now have access to buy any available DiscMember products from previous monthly boxes, a benefit that current DiscMembers have been requesting more and more.

Doubled Reward Points

DiscStore.com is introducing a new reward point system, and as a Disc Store Insider, customers will get DOUBLE reward points on all purchases.

10% off on All Orders

Insiders at DiscStore.com get 10% off EVERY order. This is a benefit that was once exclusive for DiscMembers but is now automatically applied to every order—there are no longer any codes needed.

FREE Delivery

Each order placed at DiscStore.com will also include FREE domestic economy delivery for insiders.

About Disc Store

With the lowest pricing on everything, Disc Store is the ultimate disc golf and frisbee store with PDGA-approved standard sports equipment. The store provides anything from disc golf discs, disc golf baskets, disc golf new releases, and custom discs to ultimate frisbee discs and custom team jerseys. The store is run by enthusiastic players of disc golf and Ultimate, and their goal is to provide people with the best possible sport gear.

