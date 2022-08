Empowerment & Veteran Entrepreneur Training Being Offered – Sept. 10-11, 2022

EMPOWERMENT & VETERAN ENTREPRENEUR TRAINING BEING OFFERED

SEPTEMBER 10-11, 2022

$25 Limited Seating (Lunch Included)

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kinaole-foundation-empowerment-veteran-entrepreneur-training-tickets-401025787927

HAWAI`I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY (HPU)

WINDWARD CAMPUS

45-045 KAMEHAMEHA HWY.

KANEOHE, HI 96744

LEARN BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP FUNDAMENTALS FROM

INDUSTRY LEADERS, HOSTED BY HAWAI`I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY

Please see attached flyer for more information.

Please direct your questions to Point of Contact:

Hon. Raymond Jardine Jr., MA, MSS, MBA, Ph.D

Founder & Emeritus

Kina’ole Foundation

808.232.5605

www.kinaolefoundation.org