When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2022 FDA Publish Date: August 26, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy and Wheat Company Name: Van Law Food Products Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing

Company Announcement

Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these Ingredients. The product was sold in the produce or dairy department and distributed in the states of Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused when the back label from another product was mistakenly put on the product being recalled.

Consumers who purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with UPC code 99482-49027 in 12oz glass bottles with a Best by date of 04/06/2023 should discard the product and seek a refund at the point of sale with receipt. Consumers with additional questions can call 1- 844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 pm CST.