LGBTQ+ Thriller Premieres in Cleveland, OH in September

CLEVELAND, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Leviticus" is an LGBTQ+ themed thriller from Brutal Flowers Films, LLC. "Leviticus" was filmed in Cleveland, OH during the summer of 2021. The film will premiere on Saturday, September 24th at 7:00pm at the Atlas Lakeshore 7 Cinema at 22624 Lakeshore Blvd. in Euclid, OH.

A serial killer is hunting gay men in Cleveland, and Detective James Burney is the gay cop charged with stopping him. Along the way, Detective Burney must fight homophobia on the force, and help his ex overcome addiction issues. The film is filled with twists and turns and delivers an important message. "Leviticus" deals with the unique challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community while keeping the audience sitting on the edge of their seats.

"Leviticus" is written and directed by local film maker Tyler N. Thomas. Tyler N. Thomas is known for his LGBTQ+ themed short films. This is his first feature film. The executive producer for "Leviticus" is the local film maker Johnny K. Wu who has directed over 30 Independent Films over his career.

The trailer can be viewed on YouTube at Leviticus Feature Film Trailer.

To purchase tickets, click this link: Leviticus Tickets.

