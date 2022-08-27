Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,268 in the last 365 days.

LGBTQ+ Thriller Premieres in Cleveland, OH in September

"Leviticus" is an LGBTQ+ themed thriller from Brutal Flowers Films, LLC. "Leviticus" was filmed in Cleveland, OH during the summer of 2021. The film will premiere on Saturday, September 24th at 7:00pm at the Atlas Lakeshore 7 cinema at 22624 Lakeshore Blvd. in Euclid, OH.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Leviticus" is an LGBTQ+ themed thriller from Brutal Flowers Films, LLC. "Leviticus" was filmed in Cleveland, OH during the summer of 2021. The film will premiere on Saturday, September 24th at 7:00pm at the Atlas Lakeshore 7 Cinema at 22624 Lakeshore Blvd. in Euclid, OH.

A serial killer is hunting gay men in Cleveland, and Detective James Burney is the gay cop charged with stopping him. Along the way, Detective Burney must fight homophobia on the force, and help his ex overcome addiction issues. The film is filled with twists and turns and delivers an important message. "Leviticus" deals with the unique challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community while keeping the audience sitting on the edge of their seats.

"Leviticus" is written and directed by local film maker Tyler N. Thomas. Tyler N. Thomas is known for his LGBTQ+ themed short films. This is his first feature film. The executive producer for "Leviticus" is the local film maker Johnny K. Wu who has directed over 30 Independent Films over his career.

The trailer can be viewed on YouTube at Leviticus Feature Film Trailer.

To purchase tickets, click this link: Leviticus Tickets.

Media Contact

Tyler N. Thomas, Brutal Flowers Films, LLC., 1 2167898237, TYLER_N_THOMAS@YAHOO.COM

SOURCE Brutal Flowers Films, LLC.

You just read:

LGBTQ+ Thriller Premieres in Cleveland, OH in September

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.