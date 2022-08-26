Carper Hosts Granholm and Walsh to Highlight Clean Hydrogen in Delaware

DELAWARE, August 26 - NEWARK, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today convened a roundtable discussion at the Air Liquide Innovation Campus with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.), U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), and Delaware clean energy leaders to discuss clean hydrogen technology.

Hydrogen energy has the power to decarbonize electricity, transportation, and manufacturing industries. The clean hydrogen investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act – including those authored by Senator Carper – will have a major role in supporting President Biden’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

“Clean hydrogen has the power to create jobs, strengthen our economy, and help save our planet. It’s an extraordinary opportunity for the nation – and we are leading the way in Delaware with the innovative hydrogen technology companies in our state,” Senator Carper said. “Clean hydrogen has a critical role to play in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and developing a clean energy future, and I’m proud that provisions I authored in the Inflation Reduction Act will help make that a reality. There’s much vital work to be done to implement this landmark legislation and bolster our nation’s efforts to invest in clean hydrogen technology: Secretary Granholm and Secretary Walsh will continue to be essential leaders in that effort. I’m delighted to welcome them to Delaware to discuss this important issue for our state, our nation, and our planet.”

“I’m glad to welcome Secretary Granholm and Secretary Walsh to Delaware to see the opportunities for union labor to power the energy transition. Delaware is proving that clean hydrogen production can be economically viable and create good-paying union jobs, not just for the next six months or six years, but for the next six decades and longer,” Senator Coons said. “Delaware’s unions, established energy producers, and clean technologies will play an essential role in our country’s green energy future.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Secretary Granholm and Secretary Walsh to the First State. It’s going to take all of us working together to secure a clean energy future,” said Representative Blunt Rochester. “That’s what today’s conversation is was all about – how the Biden-Harris administration, Congress, and businesses can come together to find innovative and sustainable ways to create clean energy sources and create good-paying jobs at the same time. As a member of both the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Energy Subcommittee, I had the chance to be at the ground-level at so many of the clean energy provisions that were included in the historic Inflation Reduction Act – including some of the strongest clean energy tax credits that will protect labor and incentivize the domestic manufacturing of clean energy here in the United States. It was a pleasure to welcome Secretaries Granholm and Walsh to Delaware as we look to lead the way to a better and cleaner future – making us the First State in more ways than one.”

“The Biden Administration recognizes the enormous potential of clean hydrogen as a job creator, a community revitalizer, and as an essential tool in our fight against climate change. We’re so grateful for Air Liquide and the entire Delaware delegation for their leadership in fostering innovation to advance our clean energy future,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“Under President Biden, the economy has gained a historic number of jobs and companies are investing in America again,” said U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. “With the investments from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, thousands of good-paying manufacturing and clean energy jobs will expand in Delaware and across the country. As we implement these vital pieces of legislation and fight the climate crisis, the Department of Labor will continue to ensure on-the-job protections, worker empowerment, and equal access to new opportunities in growing industries.”

“We are honored to help celebrate the monumental achievement of the Inflation Reduction Act. It is a clear signal that the U.S. is serious about clean energy technologies and the jobs they represent for American workers. Hydrogen will play an essential role in our nation’s clean energy transition, and with the right public policy in place, we are better positioned to deliver its benefits to our environment, economy, and workforce,” said Marcelo Fioranelli, CEO of Airgas and Air Liquide Group Vice President.

A number of Delaware clean energy leaders attended the roundtable today: Marcelo Fioranelli, CEO of Airgas, Air Liquide Group Vice President, and member of the Executive Committee; Adam Peters, CEO of Air Liquide North America; Katie Ellet, President of Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy & Mobility, North America; David Martin, University of Delaware College of Engineering; Dora Cheatham, Executive Director of the Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance; Erica Nemser, CEO of Compact Membrane Systems; Mark Newman, CEO of Chemours; Tyrone Jones, Senior Manager, Policy and Public Affairs, Bloom Energy; Wen K. Liu, Global Technology Leader, Clean Technologies, W. L. Gore.

###