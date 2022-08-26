Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,808 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Crashes; duty to stop

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                         

STATION: Westminster                   

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 @ approximately 2:31PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Rockingham

VIOLATION: Crashes; duty to stop

 

ACCUSED: Westyn G. Wright                             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/20/2022 at approximately 2:31PM the Vermont State Police received a call advising there was an abandoned vehicle in a culvert at the end of a driveway. Further investigation revealed 42 year old Westyn Wright had damaged property with his vehicle and left the scene of the accident. On 08/25/2022 Wright reported to the Westminster Barracks and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 11th, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Crashes; duty to stop.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022, 1000 hours         

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Crashes; duty to stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.