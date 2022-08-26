Westminster Barracks / Crashes; duty to stop
CASE#: 22B1005051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 @ approximately 2:31PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Rockingham
VIOLATION: Crashes; duty to stop
ACCUSED: Westyn G. Wright
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/20/2022 at approximately 2:31PM the Vermont State Police received a call advising there was an abandoned vehicle in a culvert at the end of a driveway. Further investigation revealed 42 year old Westyn Wright had damaged property with his vehicle and left the scene of the accident. On 08/25/2022 Wright reported to the Westminster Barracks and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 11th, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Crashes; duty to stop.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022, 1000 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A