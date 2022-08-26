Westminster Barracks / Crashes; duty to stop

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 @ approximately 2:31PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Rockingham

VIOLATION: Crashes; duty to stop

ACCUSED: Westyn G. Wright

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/20/2022 at approximately 2:31PM the Vermont State Police received a call advising there was an abandoned vehicle in a culvert at the end of a driveway. Further investigation revealed 42 year old Westyn Wright had damaged property with his vehicle and left the scene of the accident. On 08/25/2022 Wright reported to the Westminster Barracks and was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on October 11th, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Crashes; duty to stop.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022, 1000 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A