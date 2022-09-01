Sandy Utah will host the 21st Annual Healing Field Flag Display Event honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

The Healing Field® Flag Display Event honors the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack as well as all first responders who perished trying to rescue others.

When Americans lend a hand to one another, nothing is impossible. We’re not about what happened on 9/11. We’re about what happened on 9/12.” — Jeff Parness

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schedule of events:Friday, Sept. 9 - Flags Set Up at 5:30 PMSaturday, Sept. 10 - Flag Field Open to PublicSunday, Sept. 11 - Flag Field Open to PublicMonday, Sept. 12 - Flag Field Open to PublicMonday, Sept. 12 - Field Tear Down at 5:30 PMSaturday, Sept. 17 - Sandy Gold Star Families Memorial Dedication Ceremony at 11:00 amLocation:South of Sandy City Hall10000 South Centennial Pkwy, Sandy City, UTSeptember 9th-12thOnce again, the Sandy City Promenade will become a sea of red, white and blue as over 3,000 U.S. flags will fly in memory and honor of each victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks along with a special display honoring each of Utah’s fallen military and first responders that have fallen since the 9/11 attacks while in the service of their community and country.Although over 20 years have passed since that fateful day, we continue to remember the day we lost so many and stood together.The Sandy Healing Field is the original flag display honoring 9/11. Since the first anniversary of 9/11, Colonial Flag Foundation has supported other communities to create their own flag display event. These events have been hosted in every state and include events for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other special remembrances. These events have helped raise millions of dollars for worthy local charities in the various communities as well as awareness to their causes through the support of local and national media.This powerful flag display continues to draw thousands of visitors and volunteers who participate in this treasured, unique memorial tribute year after year.It is particularly fitting that we remember and honor the Utah Gold Star Families, those that lost their husband, wife, son, daughter, brother, sister or parent, all of whom are represented on the “Utah’s Fallen” portion of the Healing Field Flag Display.Please mark your calendar and join us for this inspiring event. Proceeds this year will be donated to the Sandy, Utah Gold Star Families Memorial Fund. Inspired by the Woody Foundation, this beautiful monument will be placed among the other memorial tributes in front of Sandy City Hall.The two-sided tribute bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom. The other side tells a story through four granite panels titled: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice, as described by the Woody Williams Foundation.A Gold Star Family member can be any relative: mother, father, stepmother, stepfather, adoptive or foster parents, wife, husband, child, stepchild, adopted child, brothers, sisters, half brothers or sisters, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces or nephews who have lost a Loved One for our Freedom.How can you help?Purchase a beautiful flag that has flown on the Healing Field, pick it up and take it home after the event or become a sponsor or just make a donation.The Healing Field is a free event. Come walk amid the flags alone or with family, friends or organizations and share the connection, meaning and hopefully the healing that others have experienced as you read the tribute tags placed on each flagpole and get lost among the flags.Volunteers will post 3,400 U.S. flags south of the Sandy City Hall in perfect rows and columns on Friday, the 9th of September beginning at 5:30 PM. Those who have taken part in the setup of flags enthusiastically return year after year to take an active part in the event.A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation.

Sandy City Video of Utah Healing Field 2018