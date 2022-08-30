Learn & Play Montessori Announces Updates to Daycare Information in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin
The program starts at two years old and continues through kindergarten, helping busy parents juggle parental and work responsibilities with daycare.
Daycare is often the first time a child is cared for outside the home and in a professional, licensed environment.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danville, California. Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class Montessori program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California, is proud to announce new content concerning daycare based on the Montessori method. The program starts at two years old and continues through kindergarten, helping busy parents juggle parental and work responsibilities with best-in-class daycare.
“Daycare is often the first time a child is cared for outside the home and in a professional, licensed environment,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Our online daycare program helps parents learn about our philosophy and deal with some of the issues concerning the first time the parent may have signed up their child for non-family care. We work hard so that daycare is not only safe but is best-in-class, even including some foundational learning. We are always age-appropriate and follow the Montessori strategy when available.”
Persons who want to read some of the new posts on daycare can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/tag/daycare/. A landmark post, for example, is entitled, “If Both Parents in a Fremont, Danville, or Dublin CA Family Need to Work, They Need Daycare for a Child” at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/if-both-parents-in-a-fremont-danville-or-dublin-ca-family-need-to-work-they-need-daycare-for-a-child/. Another good one explains how daycare near the large Kaiser Permanent Hospital in Fremont is easily available at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/near-kaiser-fremont/. Finally, parents or guardians who want to dig into the school’s philosophy of daycare can visit the information page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/ or schedule a school tour.
FINDING THE BEST DAYCARE IN FREMONT CALIFORNIA
Here is the background on this release. Parents are increasingly returning to work in the affluent suburbs of the East Bay, including Fremont, Danville, and Dublin. Daycare is often the first time many kids will be in a school environment. But what is the best daycare in Fremont? The answer is, of course, “it depends.” Each child and each family are different, and what will work for one family will not be best for another. One resource is to look for third-party websites that review daycare and school programs. For example, GreatSchools.org which has reviews of the program at https://www.greatschools.org/california/fremont/17738-Learn-And-Play-Montessori-School/reviews/ or Glassdoor at https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Learn-and-Play-Montessori-School-Reviews-E625566.htm, which speaks to the calibre of employees and teachers at each school.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
