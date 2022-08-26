- Date:
The meeting will be held September 19 – 21 in Silver Spring, Maryland and as a hybrid-virtual event.
Event hours:
- Monday 9/19: 3pm -5pm.
- Welcome event 5 - 6pm, Safety Analytics Workshop 6 - 7pm
- Tuesday 9/20: 9am - 5pm.
- Wednesday 9/21 9am - 4pm
Goals and Objectives:
The goals of the program are to facilitate the ongoing efforts of the PHUSE Working Groups to:
- discuss both the need for a modern bioinformatics platform to support regulatory review and communication and the challenges of developing it
- share progress on data standards implementation between regulators and regulated industries
- discuss and develop the needs and specifications for proposed new tools and solutions
- describe best practices (process, tools), implementation experiences, and the subsequent impact of computational technologies
- discuss and find solutions to common needs of regulators, industry, and academia in the drug development and review lifecycle
Who Should Attend:
The target audience for this program includes:
- Physicians, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, clinical and nonclinical pharmacologists, and other drug development and review scientists (e.g. data scientist, computer scientist)
- Professionals in data management, programming, information management, and software tool design who work in the fields of drug and biological product research, development, and regulation
- Pharmaceutical industry (preclinical, pre-market, post-market development, IT)
- Contract research organizations
- Government organizations (FDA, NIH, EMEA, PMDA, KIKO)
- Information management and bioinformatics companies
- Standards Development Organizations (SDO)
- Tool Vendors
- Academia
It is anticipated that a total of 300 people, from FDA and other Federal agencies, the pharmaceutical industry, and academia, will participate in the symposium.
Contact
If to:
PHUSE Limited
Kent Innovation Centre
BROADSTAIRS
Kent
CT10 2QQ
England, UK
Tel: +44 1843 609601
If to FDA:
Catherine Li
Catherine.li@fda.hhs.gov
FDA/CDER/OTS/OCS
Building 21, Office 1520
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 21029