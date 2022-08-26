On This Page

Date: September 19 - 21, 2022 Day1: Mon, Sep 19 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM ET Day2: Tue, Sep 20 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM ET Day3: Wed, Sep 21 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

The meeting will be held September 19 – 21 in Silver Spring, Maryland and as a hybrid-virtual event.

Event hours:

Monday 9/19: 3pm -5pm. Welcome event 5 - 6pm, Safety Analytics Workshop 6 - 7pm

Tuesday 9/20: 9am - 5pm.

Wednesday 9/21 9am - 4pm

Goals and Objectives:

The goals of the program are to facilitate the ongoing efforts of the PHUSE Working Groups to:

discuss both the need for a modern bioinformatics platform to support regulatory review and communication and the challenges of developing it

share progress on data standards implementation between regulators and regulated industries

discuss and develop the needs and specifications for proposed new tools and solutions

describe best practices (process, tools), implementation experiences, and the subsequent impact of computational technologies

discuss and find solutions to common needs of regulators, industry, and academia in the drug development and review lifecycle

Who Should Attend:

The target audience for this program includes:

Physicians, biostatisticians, epidemiologists, clinical and nonclinical pharmacologists, and other drug development and review scientists (e.g. data scientist, computer scientist)

Professionals in data management, programming, information management, and software tool design who work in the fields of drug and biological product research, development, and regulation Pharmaceutical industry (preclinical, pre-market, post-market development, IT) Contract research organizations Government organizations (FDA, NIH, EMEA, PMDA, KIKO) Information management and bioinformatics companies Standards Development Organizations (SDO) Tool Vendors Academia



It is anticipated that a total of 300 people, from FDA and other Federal agencies, the pharmaceutical industry, and academia, will participate in the symposium.

Contact

If to:

PHUSE Limited

Kent Innovation Centre

BROADSTAIRS

Kent

CT10 2QQ

England, UK

Tel: +44 1843 609601

Catherine Li

Catherine Li

Catherine.li@fda.hhs.gov

FDA/CDER/OTS/OCS

Building 21, Office 1520

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 21029