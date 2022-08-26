Submit Release
Verified Clinical Benefit | Cancer Accelerated Approvals

Tabrecta (capmatinib)  Adult patients with mNSCLC whose tumors have a mutation that leads to MET exon 14 skipping as detected by an FDA-approved test 5/6/2020 8/10/2022 Clolar (clofarabine) Treatment of pediatric patients 1 to 21 yrs old with relapsed or refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) after at least 2 prior regimens 12/28/2004 7/18/2022 Enhertu (Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) Adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting     12/20/2019 5/4/2022 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) In combination with chemotherapy for locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC expressing PD L1 [CPS =10] as determined by an FDA-approved test 11/13/2020 7/26/2021 Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Adults with metastatic TNBC following at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease 4/22/2020 4/7/2021 Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who received a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor and a platinum-containing chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, locally advanced, or metastatic setting 12/18/2019 7/9/2021 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) In combination with lenvatinib for advanced endometrial carcinoma not MSI-H or dMMR, with progression following systemic therapy and not candidates for curative surgery or radiation 9/17/2019 7/21/2021 Lenvima (lenvatinib) In combination with pembrolizumab for advanced endometrial carcinoma not MSI-H or dMMR, with progression following systemic therapy and not candidates for curative surgery or radiation 9/17/2019 7/21/2021 Xpovio (selinexor) In combination with dexamethasone for adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after at least 4 prior therapies and refractory to at least 2 proteasome inhibitors, 2 immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody 7/3/2019 12/18/2020 Venclexta (venetoclax) In combination with azacitidine or decitabine or low-dose cytarabine for newly-diagnosed AML in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy 11/21/2018 10/16/2020 Lorbrena (lorlatinib) ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that has progressed on:
• Crizotinib and at least one other ALK inhibitor for metastatic disease; or
• Alectinib as the first ALK inhibitor therapy for metastatic disease; or
• Ceritinib as the first ALK inhibitor therapy for metastatic disease 11/2/2018 3/3/2021 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Adult and pediatric patients with refractory primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, or who have relapsed after 2 or more prior lines of therapy 6/13/2018 10/14/2020 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS >/=1) as determined by an FDA approved test 6/12/2018 10/13/2021 Alimta (pemetrexed disodium) In combination with pembrolizumab and carboplatin for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous NSCLC 6/4/2018 1/30/2019 Bosulif (bosutinib) Adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome positive CML 12/19/2017 5/14/2021 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy  2 5/18/2017 8/31/2021 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) In combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous NSCLC 5/10/2017 8/20/2018 Bavencio (avelumab) Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma following diease progression on platinum-containing chemotherapy or disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy 5/9/2017 6/30/2020 Alunbrig (brigatinib) Patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that have progressed or are intolerant to crizotinib 4/28/2017 5/22/2020 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Adult and pediatric patients with refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma or who have relapsed after 3 or more prior lines of therapy 3/14/2017 10/14/2020 Opdivo (nivolumab) Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that: • progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy • progressed within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-containing chemotherapy 2/2/2017 8/19/2021 Rubraca (rucaparib) Deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer treated with 2 or more chemotherapies  3 12/19/2016 4/6/2018 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma that progressed on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy 8/5/2016 6/10/2019 Venclexta (venetoclax) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia with 17P deletion as detected by an FDA-approved test, after at least one prior therapy 4/11/2016 6/8/2018 Opdivo (nivolumab) 1) In combination with ipilimumab for unresectable or metastatic melanoma to remove the restriction for treatment of only patients with BRAF wild-type melanoma; 2) As a single agent for BRAF V600 mutation positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma to remove the restriction that such patients should have disease progression following ipilimumab and a BRAF inhibitor 1/23/2016 3/7/2019 Alecensa (alectinib) ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that progressed on or is intolerant to crizotinib 12/11/2015 11/6/2017 Darzalex (daratumumab) Multiple myeloma after at least 3 prior lines of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent or double refractory to a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent 11/16/2015 11/21/2016 Tagrisso (osimertinib) Metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an FDA-approved test, that progressed on or after EGFR TKI therapy 11/13/2015 3/30/2017 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Metastatic PD-L1 positive NSCLC, as determined by an FDA-approved test, with progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy 10/2/2015 10/24/2016 Opdivo (nivolumab) In combination with ipilimumab for BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or metastatic melanoma 9/30/2015 3/7/2019 Ibrance (palbociclib) In combination with letrozole for postmenopausal women with ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer as initial endocrine-based therapy for metastatic disease 2/3/2015 3/31/2017 Opdivo (nivolumab) Unresectable or metastatic melanoma and progression following ipilimumab and, if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor 12/22/2014 3/7/2019 Lynparza (olaparib) Deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer after treatment with 3 or more lines of chemotherapy 3 12/19/2014 8/17/2017 Blincyto (blinatumomab) Philadelphia chromosome negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia 12/3/2014 7/11/2017 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Unresectable or metastatic melanoma and disease progression following ipilimumab and, if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor 9/4/2014 12/18/2015 Zykadia (ceritinib) ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that progressed on or is intolerant to crizotinib 4/29/2014 5/26/2017 Imbruvica (ibrutinib) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia after at least one prior therapy 2/12/2014 7/28/2014 Tafinlar (dabrafenib) In combination with trametinib for unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test 1/9/2014 11/20/2015 Mekinist (trametinib) In combination with dabrafenib for unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test 1/8/2014 11/20/2015 Perjeta (pertuzumab) In combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel for neoadjuvant treatment of HER2-positive locally advanced inflammatory or early-stage breast cancer (either greater than 2 cm in diameter or node-positive) as part of a complete treatment regimen for early early breast cancer 9/30/2013 12/20/2017 Pomalyst (pomalidomide) Multiple myeloma after at least 2 prior therapies including lenalidomide and bortezomib and disease progression on or within  60 days of completion of the last therapy 2/8/2013 4/23/2015 Iclusig (ponatinib) Adults with chronic phase, accelerated phase, or blast phase chronic myeloid leukemia resistant or intolerant to TKI therapy or or Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia resistant or intolerant to prior TKI therapy 12/14/2012 11/28/2016 Synribo (omacetaxine mepesuccinate) Adults with chronic or accelerated phase chronic myeloid leukemia with resistance or intolerance to 2 or more TKIs 10/26/2012 2/10/2014 Kyprolis (carfilzomib) Multiple myeloma after at least 2 prior therapies including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent and disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy 7/20/2012 1/21/2016 Afinitor (everolimus) Adults with renal angiomyolipma and tuberous sclerosis complex not requiring immediate surgery 4/26/2012 2/18/2016 Xalkori (crizotinib) Locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC that is ALK-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test 8/26/2011 11/20/2013 Adcetris (brentuximab  vedotin) Hodgkin lymphoma after failure of autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT), or after failure of at least 2 multi-agent chemotherapy regimens in patients who are not ASCT candidates 8/19/2011 8/17/2015 Adcetris (brentuximab  vedotin) Systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma after failure of at least one multi-agent chemotherapy regimen 8/19/2011 3/20/2018 Afinitor (everolimus) Patients with subependymal giant cell astrocytoma associated with tuberous sclerosis who require therapeutic intervention but are not candidates for curative surgical resection 10/29/2010 1/29/2016 Sprycel (dasatinib) Newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase 10/28/2010 8/12/2015 Tasigna (nilotinib) Newly diagnosed adults with with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase 6/17/2010 1/27/2015 Tykerb (lapatinib) In combination with letrozole for post-menopausal women with HR-positive metastatic breast cancer that overexpresses the HER2 receptor for whom hormonal therapy is indicated 1/29/2010 12/6/2018 Arzerra (ofatumumab) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia refractory to fludarabine and alemtuzumab 10/26/2009 4/17/2014 Avastin (bevacizumab) Progressive glioblastoma following prior therapy 5/5/2009 12/5/2017 Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Adjuvant treatment of adults following complete gross resection of KIT (CD117) positive gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) 12/19/2008 1/31/2012 Alimta (pemetrexed disodium) Non-squamous NSCLC: 1) as initial treatment with cisplatin; 2) as a single agent after prior chemotherapy 9/26/2008 7/2/2009 Tasigna (nilotinib) Chronic phase and accelerated phase Philadelphia chromosome positive CML in adults resistant or intolerant to prior therapy that included Gleevec (imatinib) 10/29/2007 1/14/2011 Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Newly diagnosed Philadelphia positive CML in pediatric patients 9/27/2006 4/1/2011 Vectibix (panitumumab) EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal carcinoma with progression on or following fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-containing chemotherapy regimens 9/27/2006 5/23/2014 Sprycel (dasatinib) Chronic myeloid leukemia with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib 6/28/2006 5/21/2009 Thalomid (thalidomide) Newly diagnosed multiple myeloma 5/25/2006 6/19/2014 Sutent (sunitinib maleate) Advanced renal cell carcinoma 1/26/2006 2/2/2007 Femara (letrozole) Postmenopausal women with HR positive early breast cancer 12/28/2005 4/30/2010 Arranon (nelarabine) Relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia following at least 2 chemotherapy regimens 10/28/2005 7/31/2019 Femara (letrozole) Extended adjuvant treatment of early breast cancer in postmenopausal women who received 5 years of adjuvant tamoxifen 10/29/2004 4/30/2010 Alimta (pemetrexed disodium) As a single agent for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC after prior chemotherapy 8/19/2004 7/2/2009 Erbitux (cetuximab) In combination with irinotecan for EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal carcinoma refractory to irinotecan-based chemotherapy 2/12/2004 7/6/2012 Erbitux (cetuximab) As a single agent for EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal carcinoma intolerant to irinotecan-based chemotherapy 2/12/2004 10/2/2007 Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Pediatric patients with recurrent PH+ chronic phase CML after stem cell transplant or who are resistant to interferon alpha therapy 5/20/2003 9/27/2006 Velcade (bortezomib) Multiple myeloma patients who received at least two prior therapies and demontrated disease progression on the last therapy 5/13/2003 3/25/2005 Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome positive CML 12/20/2002 5/27/2009 Arimidex (anastrozole) Adjuvant treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive early breast cancer 9/5/2002 9/16/2005 Eloxatin (oxaliplatin) In combination with infusional 5-FU/LV for metastatic color or rectal carcinoma that progressed during or within 6 months of completion of first-line therapy with bolus 5 -FU/LV and irinotectan 8/9/2002 1/9/2004 Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan) Relapsed or refractory low-grade follicular or transformed B-cell NHL other than rituximab-refractory follicular NHL 2/19/2002 9/3/2009 Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) KIT (CD117) positive unresectable and/or metastatic GIST 2/1/2002 9/26/2008 Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) CML in blast crisis, accelerated phase, or in chronic phase after failure of of interferon-alpha 5/10/2001 12/8/2003 Campath (alemtuzumab) B-cell CLL treated with alkylating agents and failed fludarabine therapy 5/7/2001 9/19/2007 Temodar (temozolomide) Adults with refractory anaplastic astrocytoma 8/11/1999 3/15/2005 Doxil (doxorubicin hydrochloride) Metastatic ovarian carcinoma refractory to paclitaxel and platinum-based chemotherapy 6/28/1999 1/28/2005 Ontak (denileukin diftitox) Persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma expressing the CD25 component of IL-2 receptor 2/5/1999 10/15/2008 Depocyt (cytarabine(liposomal)) Intrathecal treatment of lymphomatous meningitis 4/1/1999 4/19/2007 Xeloda (capecitabine) Metastatic breast cancer resistant to paclitaxel and an anthracycline-containing chemotherapy regimen or resistant to paclitaxel and further anthracycline therapy is contraindicated 4/30/1998 9/7/2001 Camptosar (irinotecan hcl trihydrote) Metastatic colon or rectal carcinoma that progressed following 5-FU therapy 6/14/1996 10/22/1998 Taxotere (docetaxel) Locally advanced or metastatic breast carcinoma that progressed during anthracycline-based therapy or relapsed during anthracycline-based adjuvant therapy 5/14/1996 6/22/1998 Doxil (doxorubicin hydrochloride) Kaposi's sarcoma in AIDS patients with disease progression on prior combination chemotherapy or who are intolerant to such therapy 11/17/1995 6/10/2008 Casodex (bicalutamide) In combination with an LHRH analogue for advanced prostate cancer 10/4/1995 12/12/1997

