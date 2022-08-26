Verified Clinical Benefit | Cancer Accelerated Approvals

Clolar (clofarabine) Treatment of pediatric patients 1 to 21 yrs old with relapsed or refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) after at least 2 prior regimens 12/28/2004 7/18/2022

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Adults with metastatic TNBC following at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease 4/22/2020 4/7/2021

Bosulif (bosutinib) Adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome positive CML 12/19/2017 5/14/2021

Alunbrig (brigatinib) Patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that have progressed or are intolerant to crizotinib 4/28/2017 5/22/2020

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Adult and pediatric patients with refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma or who have relapsed after 3 or more prior lines of therapy 3/14/2017 10/14/2020

Opdivo (nivolumab) Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that: • progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy • progressed within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-containing chemotherapy 2/2/2017 8/19/2021

Opdivo (nivolumab) 1) In combination with ipilimumab for unresectable or metastatic melanoma to remove the restriction for treatment of only patients with BRAF wild-type melanoma; 2) As a single agent for BRAF V600 mutation positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma to remove the restriction that such patients should have disease progression following ipilimumab and a BRAF inhibitor 1/23/2016 3/7/2019

Alecensa (alectinib) ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that progressed on or is intolerant to crizotinib 12/11/2015 11/6/2017

Darzalex (daratumumab) Multiple myeloma after at least 3 prior lines of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent or double refractory to a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent 11/16/2015 11/21/2016

Tagrisso (osimertinib) Metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an FDA-approved test, that progressed on or after EGFR TKI therapy 11/13/2015 3/30/2017

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Metastatic PD-L1 positive NSCLC, as determined by an FDA-approved test, with progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy 10/2/2015 10/24/2016

Opdivo (nivolumab) In combination with ipilimumab for BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or metastatic melanoma 9/30/2015 3/7/2019

Ibrance (palbociclib) In combination with letrozole for postmenopausal women with ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer as initial endocrine-based therapy for metastatic disease 2/3/2015 3/31/2017

Opdivo (nivolumab) Unresectable or metastatic melanoma and progression following ipilimumab and, if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor 12/22/2014 3/7/2019

Lynparza (olaparib) Deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer after treatment with 3 or more lines of chemotherapy 3 12/19/2014 8/17/2017

Blincyto (blinatumomab) Philadelphia chromosome negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia 12/3/2014 7/11/2017

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Unresectable or metastatic melanoma and disease progression following ipilimumab and, if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor 9/4/2014 12/18/2015

Zykadia (ceritinib) ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC that progressed on or is intolerant to crizotinib 4/29/2014 5/26/2017

Imbruvica (ibrutinib) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia after at least one prior therapy 2/12/2014 7/28/2014

Tafinlar (dabrafenib) In combination with trametinib for unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test 1/9/2014 11/20/2015

Mekinist (trametinib) In combination with dabrafenib for unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test 1/8/2014 11/20/2015

Perjeta (pertuzumab) In combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel for neoadjuvant treatment of HER2-positive locally advanced inflammatory or early-stage breast cancer (either greater than 2 cm in diameter or node-positive) as part of a complete treatment regimen for early early breast cancer 9/30/2013 12/20/2017

Pomalyst (pomalidomide) Multiple myeloma after at least 2 prior therapies including lenalidomide and bortezomib and disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy 2/8/2013 4/23/2015

Iclusig (ponatinib) Adults with chronic phase, accelerated phase, or blast phase chronic myeloid leukemia resistant or intolerant to TKI therapy or or Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia resistant or intolerant to prior TKI therapy 12/14/2012 11/28/2016

Synribo (omacetaxine mepesuccinate) Adults with chronic or accelerated phase chronic myeloid leukemia with resistance or intolerance to 2 or more TKIs 10/26/2012 2/10/2014

Kyprolis (carfilzomib) Multiple myeloma after at least 2 prior therapies including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent and disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy 7/20/2012 1/21/2016

Afinitor (everolimus) Adults with renal angiomyolipma and tuberous sclerosis complex not requiring immediate surgery 4/26/2012 2/18/2016

Xalkori (crizotinib) Locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC that is ALK-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test 8/26/2011 11/20/2013

Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) Hodgkin lymphoma after failure of autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT), or after failure of at least 2 multi-agent chemotherapy regimens in patients who are not ASCT candidates 8/19/2011 8/17/2015

Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) Systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma after failure of at least one multi-agent chemotherapy regimen 8/19/2011 3/20/2018

Afinitor (everolimus) Patients with subependymal giant cell astrocytoma associated with tuberous sclerosis who require therapeutic intervention but are not candidates for curative surgical resection 10/29/2010 1/29/2016

Sprycel (dasatinib) Newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase 10/28/2010 8/12/2015

Tasigna (nilotinib) Newly diagnosed adults with with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase 6/17/2010 1/27/2015

Tykerb (lapatinib) In combination with letrozole for post-menopausal women with HR-positive metastatic breast cancer that overexpresses the HER2 receptor for whom hormonal therapy is indicated 1/29/2010 12/6/2018

Arzerra (ofatumumab) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia refractory to fludarabine and alemtuzumab 10/26/2009 4/17/2014

Avastin (bevacizumab) Progressive glioblastoma following prior therapy 5/5/2009 12/5/2017

Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Adjuvant treatment of adults following complete gross resection of KIT (CD117) positive gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) 12/19/2008 1/31/2012

Alimta (pemetrexed disodium) Non-squamous NSCLC: 1) as initial treatment with cisplatin; 2) as a single agent after prior chemotherapy 9/26/2008 7/2/2009

Tasigna (nilotinib) Chronic phase and accelerated phase Philadelphia chromosome positive CML in adults resistant or intolerant to prior therapy that included Gleevec (imatinib) 10/29/2007 1/14/2011

Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Newly diagnosed Philadelphia positive CML in pediatric patients 9/27/2006 4/1/2011

Vectibix (panitumumab) EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal carcinoma with progression on or following fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-containing chemotherapy regimens 9/27/2006 5/23/2014

Sprycel (dasatinib) Chronic myeloid leukemia with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib 6/28/2006 5/21/2009

Thalomid (thalidomide) Newly diagnosed multiple myeloma 5/25/2006 6/19/2014

Sutent (sunitinib maleate) Advanced renal cell carcinoma 1/26/2006 2/2/2007

Femara (letrozole) Postmenopausal women with HR positive early breast cancer 12/28/2005 4/30/2010

Arranon (nelarabine) Relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia following at least 2 chemotherapy regimens 10/28/2005 7/31/2019

Femara (letrozole) Extended adjuvant treatment of early breast cancer in postmenopausal women who received 5 years of adjuvant tamoxifen 10/29/2004 4/30/2010

Alimta (pemetrexed disodium) As a single agent for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC after prior chemotherapy 8/19/2004 7/2/2009

Erbitux (cetuximab) In combination with irinotecan for EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal carcinoma refractory to irinotecan-based chemotherapy 2/12/2004 7/6/2012

Erbitux (cetuximab) As a single agent for EGFR-expressing metastatic colorectal carcinoma intolerant to irinotecan-based chemotherapy 2/12/2004 10/2/2007

Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Pediatric patients with recurrent PH+ chronic phase CML after stem cell transplant or who are resistant to interferon alpha therapy 5/20/2003 9/27/2006

Velcade (bortezomib) Multiple myeloma patients who received at least two prior therapies and demontrated disease progression on the last therapy 5/13/2003 3/25/2005

Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) Newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome positive CML 12/20/2002 5/27/2009

Arimidex (anastrozole) Adjuvant treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive early breast cancer 9/5/2002 9/16/2005

Eloxatin (oxaliplatin) In combination with infusional 5-FU/LV for metastatic color or rectal carcinoma that progressed during or within 6 months of completion of first-line therapy with bolus 5 -FU/LV and irinotectan 8/9/2002 1/9/2004

Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan) Relapsed or refractory low-grade follicular or transformed B-cell NHL other than rituximab-refractory follicular NHL 2/19/2002 9/3/2009

Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) KIT (CD117) positive unresectable and/or metastatic GIST 2/1/2002 9/26/2008

Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) CML in blast crisis, accelerated phase, or in chronic phase after failure of of interferon-alpha 5/10/2001 12/8/2003

Campath (alemtuzumab) B-cell CLL treated with alkylating agents and failed fludarabine therapy 5/7/2001 9/19/2007

Temodar (temozolomide) Adults with refractory anaplastic astrocytoma 8/11/1999 3/15/2005

Doxil (doxorubicin hydrochloride) Metastatic ovarian carcinoma refractory to paclitaxel and platinum-based chemotherapy 6/28/1999 1/28/2005

Ontak (denileukin diftitox) Persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma expressing the CD25 component of IL-2 receptor 2/5/1999 10/15/2008

Depocyt (cytarabine(liposomal)) Intrathecal treatment of lymphomatous meningitis 4/1/1999 4/19/2007

Xeloda (capecitabine) Metastatic breast cancer resistant to paclitaxel and an anthracycline-containing chemotherapy regimen or resistant to paclitaxel and further anthracycline therapy is contraindicated 4/30/1998 9/7/2001

Camptosar (irinotecan hcl trihydrote) Metastatic colon or rectal carcinoma that progressed following 5-FU therapy 6/14/1996 10/22/1998

Taxotere (docetaxel) Locally advanced or metastatic breast carcinoma that progressed during anthracycline-based therapy or relapsed during anthracycline-based adjuvant therapy 5/14/1996 6/22/1998

Doxil (doxorubicin hydrochloride) Kaposi's sarcoma in AIDS patients with disease progression on prior combination chemotherapy or who are intolerant to such therapy 11/17/1995 6/10/2008