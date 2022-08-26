Baum Hedlund Sues FDA to Force Release of Agency Documents Related to ‘Flawed’ Zantac Study

Zantac Plaintiff Lawyers Sue the FDA Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

Zantac lawyers sue the FDA to compel the agency to release documents regarding an FDA-sponsored Zantac study that "has a number of alarming and jarring flaws."

The FDA has flouted the law and eschewed transparency and accountability by wrongfully withholding documents from my client.” — R. Brent Wisner, Baum Hedlund Senior Shareholder and Trial Lawyer