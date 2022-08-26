Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard dedicates the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier into service

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, along with Andy Smith, Deputy Commissioner for Shipbuilding and Materiel of the Canadian Coast Guard, and Gary Ivany, Assistant Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region will dedicate to service the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier at a dockside ceremony.

To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to the ceremony. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Date: August 29, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT)

Location: Bedford Institute of Oceanography wharf

1 Challenger Drive, Dartmouth N.S.

