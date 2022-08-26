Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,816 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard dedicates the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier into service

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, Darren Fisher, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, along with Andy Smith, Deputy Commissioner for Shipbuilding and Materiel of the Canadian Coast Guard, and Gary Ivany, Assistant Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region will dedicate to service the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier at a dockside ceremony.

To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to the ceremony. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Date: August 29, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT)  
Location: Bedford Institute of Oceanography wharf
1 Challenger Drive, Dartmouth N.S.

Stay Connected:

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/26/c7740.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Canadian Coast Guard dedicates the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier into service

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.