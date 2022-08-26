Global Dispersing Agents Market Analysis Report 2022: A $9.3 Billion Market by 2027 - Opportunities with Growing Demand in Current & Emerging End-Use Industries
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market by Type (Waterborne, Waterborne), Structure (Anionic, Nonionic, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Cationic, Amphoteric), End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dispersing agents market will grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 7.1 billion in 2022
Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) contain one or more carbon atoms that have high vapor pressures and, therefore, evaporate rapidly in the air. Conventional solvents are high in VOC content and are used in paints & coatings, adhesives, sealants, printing inks, and varnishes.
VOCs contain smog which has an adverse impact on human and animal health. They also have environmental effects and can lead to a reduction in agricultural crops and other commercial forest yields. The shift from solvent-based paints to water-based or other solvent-free paints has affected the demand for conventional solvents negatively and has driven the dispersing agents market.
Waterborne type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.
With the tightening of regulations over VOC content, the end-users are forced to either use dispersing agents that help in reducing the VOC content or shift to water-borne dispersing agents.
The increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices are expected to drive the waterborne dispersing agents market, especially in emerging countries like India and China. In addition, increasing foreign investments, especially in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and construction industries, due to low-cost labor and easily accessible raw materials, are boosting the market.
Non-ionic structure is estimated to be the second largest application in dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021
Non-ionic structured dispersing agents are mainly used on cotton, wool, and most synthetics and their blends to provide a uniformly prepared surface for dyeing. The non-ionic structured dispersing agents provide an extra degree of working flexibility in formulation to stabilize the emulsion systems by preventing the coalescence of emulsified oil or water droplets under more extreme conditions.
The compatibility of non-ionic structured dispersing agents with other charged molecules, their use in various applications, and the low toxicity of some non-ionic structured dispersing agents are other factors driving their growth in the global market.
Pharmaceutical end-use industry is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.
Dispersing agents have wide usage in the medical industry. It is imperative for a drug to have a homogenous concentration in a solution; otherwise, it may not be as effective as it was designed to be. Dispersing agents are added to the drug solution to form a finely dispersed solution.
Tablets also have a certain amount of dispersing agents added to them. By using dispersing agents, the tablet disintegrates evenly inside the patient's body, thereby working effectively. Homogenous distribution of the pigment or color in the tablet also requires dispersing agents.
Europe is estimated to be the second-largest dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021
The European region is estimated to witness steady growth in the dispersing agents market. The market will be mainly driven by demand arising from consumers for personal care products.
The major challenges for dispersing agent manufacturers in Europe would be maintaining the balance between raw material price and final product cost during the financial ups and downs, increasing awareness toward eco-friendly products (for instance, low VOC content and alkyl phenol ethoxylates-free products), and increasing scope of products as well as their application segments.
Europe is home to major dispersing agent manufacturers, including BASF SE (Germany), Altana AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), LANXESS AG (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), and Croda International Plc (UK).
Premium Insights
- Growing Construction End-Use Industry to Drive Dispersing Agents Market During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market for Dispersing Agents During Forecast Period
- Construction End-Use Industry and China Accounted for Largest Shares
- Anionic to be Largest Structure in Dispersing Agents Market
- Waterborne Type Led Dispersing Agents Market Across Regions
- India to Register Highest CAGR Between 2022 and 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Oil Drilling & Exploration Activities
- Rising Cement Production
- Growing Demand for Waterborne Dispersing Agents
- Enhanced Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry
Restraints
- Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials
- Lack of Innovation in the Industry
Opportunities
- Growing Demand in Current & Emerging End-Use Industries
Challenges
- Harmful Environmental Impact of Dispersing Agents
Industry Trends
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturers
- Distribution Network
- Buyers
Dispersing Agents Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
Technology Analysis
- High Molar Volume (Hmv) Polymer Technology
- Renewable Dispersant Technology
- Controlled Free-Radical Polymerization (CFRP) Technology
Benefits of CFRP Technology
Case Study Analysis
Patent Analysis
- Approach
- Document Type
- Granted Patents Account for 5% of All Patents Between 2011 and 2021
- Patents Registered for Dispersing Agents, 2011-2021
- Patent Publication Trends for Dispersing Agents, 2011-2021
- Legal Status of Patents
- Legal Status of Patents Filed for Dispersing Agents
- Jurisdiction Analysis
- Highest Number of Patents Filed by Companies in China
- Top Applicants
- Guangxi University Registered Highest Number of Patents Between 2011 and 2021
- List of Patents by Sinopec
- List of Patents by BASF SE
- Top Ten Patent Owners (US) During Last Ten Years
Company Profiles
Major Players
- Altana Ag
- Arkema Sa
- BASF SE
- Croda International plc
- Solvay Sa
- Elementis plc
- Lanxess Ag
- Dow Inc.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Clariant Ag
Other Players
- Saint-Gobain Sa
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Shubh Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- King Industries, Inc.
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Rudolf Gmbh
- Uniqchem Gmbh
- Shah Patil & Company
- Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.
- Fine Organics
- Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Arxada Ag
- Angus Chemical Company
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd.
