Global Dispersing Agents Market Analysis Report 2022: A $9.3 Billion Market by 2027 - Opportunities with Growing Demand in Current & Emerging End-Use Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market by Type (Waterborne, Waterborne), Structure (Anionic, Nonionic, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Cationic, Amphoteric), End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dispersing agents market will grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 7.1 billion in 2022

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) contain one or more carbon atoms that have high vapor pressures and, therefore, evaporate rapidly in the air. Conventional solvents are high in VOC content and are used in paints & coatings, adhesives, sealants, printing inks, and varnishes.

VOCs contain smog which has an adverse impact on human and animal health. They also have environmental effects and can lead to a reduction in agricultural crops and other commercial forest yields. The shift from solvent-based paints to water-based or other solvent-free paints has affected the demand for conventional solvents negatively and has driven the dispersing agents market.

Waterborne type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

With the tightening of regulations over VOC content, the end-users are forced to either use dispersing agents that help in reducing the VOC content or shift to water-borne dispersing agents.

The increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices are expected to drive the waterborne dispersing agents market, especially in emerging countries like India and China. In addition, increasing foreign investments, especially in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and construction industries, due to low-cost labor and easily accessible raw materials, are boosting the market.

Non-ionic structure is estimated to be the second largest application in dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

Non-ionic structured dispersing agents are mainly used on cotton, wool, and most synthetics and their blends to provide a uniformly prepared surface for dyeing. The non-ionic structured dispersing agents provide an extra degree of working flexibility in formulation to stabilize the emulsion systems by preventing the coalescence of emulsified oil or water droplets under more extreme conditions.

The compatibility of non-ionic structured dispersing agents with other charged molecules, their use in various applications, and the low toxicity of some non-ionic structured dispersing agents are other factors driving their growth in the global market.

Pharmaceutical end-use industry is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

Dispersing agents have wide usage in the medical industry. It is imperative for a drug to have a homogenous concentration in a solution; otherwise, it may not be as effective as it was designed to be. Dispersing agents are added to the drug solution to form a finely dispersed solution.

Tablets also have a certain amount of dispersing agents added to them. By using dispersing agents, the tablet disintegrates evenly inside the patient's body, thereby working effectively. Homogenous distribution of the pigment or color in the tablet also requires dispersing agents.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

The European region is estimated to witness steady growth in the dispersing agents market. The market will be mainly driven by demand arising from consumers for personal care products.

The major challenges for dispersing agent manufacturers in Europe would be maintaining the balance between raw material price and final product cost during the financial ups and downs, increasing awareness toward eco-friendly products (for instance, low VOC content and alkyl phenol ethoxylates-free products), and increasing scope of products as well as their application segments.

Europe is home to major dispersing agent manufacturers, including BASF SE (Germany), Altana AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), LANXESS AG (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), and Croda International Plc (UK).

Premium Insights

Growing Construction End-Use Industry to Drive Dispersing Agents Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market for Dispersing Agents During Forecast Period

to be Largest Market for Dispersing Agents During Forecast Period Construction End-Use Industry and China Accounted for Largest Shares

Anionic to be Largest Structure in Dispersing Agents Market

Waterborne Type Led Dispersing Agents Market Across Regions

India to Register Highest CAGR Between 2022 and 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Oil Drilling & Exploration Activities

Rising Cement Production

Growing Demand for Waterborne Dispersing Agents

Enhanced Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

Restraints

Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

Lack of Innovation in the Industry

Opportunities

Growing Demand in Current & Emerging End-Use Industries

Challenges

Harmful Environmental Impact of Dispersing Agents

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Manufacturers

Distribution Network

Buyers

Dispersing Agents Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

Technology Analysis

High Molar Volume (Hmv) Polymer Technology

Renewable Dispersant Technology

Controlled Free-Radical Polymerization (CFRP) Technology

Benefits of CFRP Technology

Case Study Analysis

Patent Analysis

Approach

Document Type

Granted Patents Account for 5% of All Patents Between 2011 and 2021

Patents Registered for Dispersing Agents, 2011-2021

Patent Publication Trends for Dispersing Agents, 2011-2021

Legal Status of Patents

Legal Status of Patents Filed for Dispersing Agents

Jurisdiction Analysis

Highest Number of Patents Filed by Companies in China

Top Applicants

Guangxi University Registered Highest Number of Patents Between 2011 and 2021

List of Patents by Sinopec

List of Patents by BASF SE

Top Ten Patent Owners (US) During Last Ten Years

Company Profiles

Major Players

Altana Ag

Arkema Sa

BASF SE

Croda International plc

Solvay Sa

Elementis plc

Lanxess Ag

Dow Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Clariant Ag

Other Players

Saint-Gobain Sa

Evonik Industries Ag

Shubh Industries Pvt. Ltd.

King Industries, Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Rudolf Gmbh

Uniqchem Gmbh

Shah Patil & Company

Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.

Fine Organics

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Arxada Ag

Angus Chemical Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4o1ij

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets